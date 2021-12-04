72-year-old from Gujarat tests positive for Omicron Covid-19 variant upon return from Zimbabwe, 3 cases so far in India

The third known case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in India has been detected in Gujarat after a man from Jamnagar, who had returned from Zimbabwe, tested positive for the disease. The Gujarat health department on Saturday confirmed the state’s first Omicron case while two other cases have been reported earlier from Karnataka.

A 72-year-old from Jamnagar had initially tested positive for the disease on Thursday after his return from Zimbabwe, following which his sample was sent for genome sequencing, news agency PTI reported citing the state health department.

Jai Prakash Shivhar, Gujarat's commissioner of health, also confirmed that the elderly person has been infected with the Omicron variant.

Another top official also said that a micro-containment zone has been formed around the infected person’s house and testing of people in that area would be carried out.

“A person was found Omicron positive in Jamnagar. We have isolated him and are monitoring him. A micro containment zone has been made where he is living. In the area, we will do tracing, testing of people,” news agency ANI quoted Manoj Aggarwal, the additional chief secretary of the state health and family welfare department.

Zimbabwe has been listed as one among the 11 ‘at-risk’ countries, the health ministry's list of countries where cases pertaining to the Omicron variant have been detected.

According to the ministry’s latest guidelines, travellers from the 11 ‘at-risk’ countries will be subjected to a mandatory RT PCR test upon their arrival, the cost of which should be borne by the concerned traveller. If found positive, their sample would be collected for genome sequencing and they would be sent to isolation wards. On testing negative, they will be sent to a week-long home quarantine after which they would be tested again on the eighth day.

In view of the Omicron variant, the state had recently extended the night curfew in its eight major cities until December 10, according to a news report by PTI. On Friday, the state reported 45 new Covid-19 cases and no new related deaths, as the total caseload reached 827,615 while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,094.