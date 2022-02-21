75% quota for locals in private sector not discriminatory: Haryana CM Khattar

NEW DELHI: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has defended the domicile-based 75% reservation in private jobs to local residents, saying the decision was in line with the state’s mandate to provide for its people.

“It is neither discriminatory nor against any state, but it is our responsibility to give jobs,” he said.

Speaking to HT on Saturday, days after the Supreme Court set aside a Punjab and Haryana high court’s order granting an interim stay to the reservation law, Khattar said, “It is the responsibility of the government of any state, more than any other entity, to offer jobs to its people.”

One of the reasons for inviting industries to the state is employment generation, he said.

“There was a time when we used to invite industries to set up businesses because it was a source of revenue. But since the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been implemented, sources of revenue are now linked to consumption. Wherever there is consumption, revenue is generated. Industry is still seeking concessions, such as cheaper land, tax concessions etc., but now that the importance of industries as revenue generators has changed, we want them to focus on generating employment,” the chief minister added.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, which came into effect on January 15, provides for 75% reservation to local youngsters in private sector jobs that offer a monthly salary of less than ₹30,000. The law covers the private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms.

The law has been opposed by several industry associations, including the Haryana Industries Association and the Gurgaon Industrial Association, which sought legal recourse, citing that it was against the provisions of the Constitution and the basic principle of meritocracy.

Khattar, however, asserted that the policy will also allow expansion of industries and thereby employment avenues in areas with little or no industrialisation. “When we talk about concepts such as ‘walk to work’ we intend to provide work to people closer to where they stay. We have created categories for industries whereby we offer them concessions, for instance in category A there are no concessions but category D will have more relaxations. We want to have more industries in areas where there is less industrialisation.”

Industries can decide the qualifications, skilling level and salary structures, he added. “We have also said that if they do not find qualified workers who are Haryana residents, they are free to engage people from outside. We have said the reservation will apply to jobs with remuneration up to ₹30,000 a month…Changes were made to the domicile policy to allow those who have come to Haryana five years ago to benefit too.”

Replying to a question on the concerns of the industry, he said the government had several rounds of talks with the industry leaders. “Employment is the biggest draw for inviting industries to the state. The state is losing agricultural land and that also leads to unemployment, so we have to strike a balance. We have no objections if other states follow the same model. We are not against any state, but it is our primary mandate to offer jobs to the domicile residents,” he said.

The CM also dismissed reports by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) indicating that Haryana is among the states with high unemployment figures and in 2021 it topped the list with 35% unemployment rate. “I have rejected those figures. I don’t believe in CMIE figures, it is a private agency and it may have its own interests. In December, they said the figures of unemployment were 34.1%, in January the figure quoted was 24%; so, what magic was performed in one month? As per our data, unemployment is about 6-8% and we are giving jobs in rotation to these people,” he said. As per CMIE data, as of February, the state has 24.3% unemployment rate.

Ahead of the state’s budget presentation next month, Khattar said the focus will be on “marginal farmers, small businesses and the unemployed”.

“The Union Budget has many provisions… Our focus will be to create more avenues for employment, concessions to MSMEs [micro, small & medium enterprises] and to ensure the last person in the queue gets the benefits. We have raised the income limit to define the below poverty line and the work of verification is on,” he said.

Referring to the challenges the government faced following the 2016 Jat agitation for reservation, he said, “From 2014 onwards, I gave the slogan of Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek, we have not indulged in caste-based politics.”

He also stressed there are no hiccups in the alliance with the Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). “There are challenges of running a coalition government, but we are not facing any major hurdles,” he added.

