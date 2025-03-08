7K-cr allotted to improve infrastructure of Bengaluru

Bengaluru city is set for a major infrastructure overhaul, with chief minister Siddaramaiah allocating ₹7,000 crore in the state budget — more than double the previous annual grant of ₹3,000 crore. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah presents the state budget 2025-25 on Friday. State deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar also seen. (ANI)

“Our government gives priority to basic infrastructure in Bengaluru city, which makes a major contribution to the state’s economy. The yearly grant of ₹3,000 crore being provided will be enhanced to ₹7,000 crore in the current year. A new Special Purpose Vehicle will be established to utilise these grants and implement major developmental works on priority,” Siddaramaiah said.

A major highlight of the budget is the government’s plan to construct the North-South and East-West tunnel corridors at a cost of ₹40,000 crore. Despite opposition from various quarters, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar’s pet project, the tunnel road, is going ahead with the government standing guarantee for ₹19,000 crore to BBMP for the North-South and East-West tunnel projects.

Additionally, a 40.5 km double-decker flyover will be constructed at a cost of ₹8,916 crore along with Namma Metro Phase-3. To improve road connectivity, a 73 km Peripheral Ring Road project — renamed the “Bengaluru Business Corridor” — will be developed with ₹27,000 crore in assistance from HUDCO Bank. Land acquisition has already begun.

To combat flooding induced by climate crisis, the government will provide BBMP and BWSSB with ₹3,000 crore for a systematic drainage network and sewage treatment plants.

On the Metro expansion, the chief minister said, “Namma Metro is operating 68 stations along 79.65 km of rail network. It is envisaged to add 98.60 km additional routes to the network in the next two years. It is envisaged to extend the Metro network up to Devanahalli.”

Under the “Brand Bengaluru-Green Bengaluru” initiative, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is working on restoring 14 lakes at a cost of ₹35 crore. The rejuvenation of Varthur and Bellandur lakes is being carried out by the Bengaluru Development Authority at a cost of ₹234 crore.

A “Comprehensive Health Programme” will also be implemented over the next three years at a cost of ₹413 crore to enhance Bengaluru’s healthcare standards.

For Bengaluru’s road infrastructure, 300 km of additional roads will be constructed at a cost of ₹3,000 crore using canal buffer zones. “To mitigate vehicular congestion and ensure smooth movement of traffic, it is intended to make major roads of Bengaluru city signal-free corridors,” Siddaramaiah said. Additionally, the arterial and sub-arterial road network in BBMP areas measuring 460 km will be developed at a cost of ₹660 crore, and 120 km of flyovers and grade separators will be built.

A detailed project report will be prepared for Kaveri Stage-6. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Signature Park will be developed over 407 acres in Devanahalli, with ₹50 crore allocated for connectivity improvements, including a new flyover.

The Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, estimated at ₹15,767 crore, is progressing with a 148 km rail network and 58 stations. “Works for two corridors of the total four corridors is in progress. The tender process for the remaining two corridors will be completed and the project will be implemented in a time-bound manner,” he said.

Beyond Bengaluru, Vijayapura airport, being constructed at a cost of ₹348 crore, is expected to be operational by 2025-26. Similarly, Raichur airport, with a total cost of ₹219 crore, has received ₹53 crore for ongoing construction. The land acquisition process for Karwar Naval airport is ongoing, with necessary allocations planned for the current year.

“Grant of ₹319 crore has been released for the land acquisition process for the expansion of the runway at Mysuru airport. Necessary steps will be taken for utility shifting for this purpose,” Siddaramaiah said.

Further, 70 km of railway lines will be doubled along the Baiyappanahalli-Hosur and Yeshwantpur-Channasandra routes at an estimated cost of ₹812 crore. “The state government is providing ₹406 crore for these doubling projects. These projects will be dedicated to public service during the current year,” he added.