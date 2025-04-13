8 dead, 7 injured in explosion at Andhra firecracker factory

Hyderabad: At least eight workers, including two women, were killed, and seven others were injured in an explosion in a firecracker manufacturing unit in a village in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. An injured victim being rescued after an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district on Sunday. (PTI)

The incident occurred at around 12.45 pm in Kailasapatnam village in Kotauratla mandal. Eight bodies have been recovered, and the injured are being shifted to hospitals, police and fire officials said, adding that locals are also assisting the police at the scene.

Police said its preliminary investigation has shown that the fire started in the explosive storage unit and quickly spread to the entire factory within minutes leading to several workers getting trapped.

“The huge stockpile of crackers caught fire, and the entire unit was turned into rubble. At the time of the explosion, there were at least 15 persons working there,” said a police officer familiar with the developments.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident and directed home minister V Anitha and district officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured, an official release said. Naidu also ordered an inquiry into the incident and asked officials to submit a report to him.

Home minister Anitha said, “Eight people, including two women, died, and seven others were injured in the fire accident. While the injured are being shifted to hospitals, further details are awaited.”

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed shock and urged the government to support the victims. He asked his party leaders to extend all possible assistance to the affected people.

The victims were identified as Dadi Ramalaxmi, Puram Papa, Gumpina Venu, Senapathi Baburao, Manohar, Devara Nirmala, Appikonda Thathababu and Sangari Govinda.

Police said all the victims belonged to Samarlakota locality of Kakinada district and had come to Anakapalli to work in the fire manufacturing units that produced crackers for local festivals.