8 feared dead as van plunges into Chenab river in J-K’s Ramban

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 21:35 IST

At least eight people including the driver were feared dead when a van plunged into the swollen Chenab river, one km short of Ramban town on Jammu-Srinagar national highway late Monday afternoon, police said.

The driver was trying to overtake another vehicle when he lost control and plunged into the icy Chenab river which is in spate due to recent rain.

“We have not been able to retrieve travellers. The Chenab is in full spate and nothing has been found so far,” Ramban district commissioner Nazim Zai Khan said.

The accident occurred around 4.30 pm.

“There were nine on board the ill-fated vehicle, out of whom one, a police constable Mehraj Din, was thrown out of it when the vehicle was rolling down into the river,” said Khan.

“He is being treated at district hospital in Ramban. Prima facie it appeared to be a case of negligent driving,” said the DC.

Ramban’s senior superintendent of police Haseeb-ur-Rehman said, “the vehicle was on its way to Ramban from Udhampur. We tried to trace the vehicle with the help of hooks but there is no clue so far. The river is in spate.”

“We have requisitioned army divers on Tuesday morning to trace the passengers. However, we have recovered some bags from the slope,” he added

The vehicle skidded off the road at Mehar on the outskirts of Ramban town.

According to the lone survivor Mehraj Din, two other policemen - head constable Ajay Kumar and constable Hafiz Hussain of Akhnoor - were also in the vehicle when it fell into the river.

Two women had de-boarded at Karol, just two kms short of the mishap site.