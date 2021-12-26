Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 8 people test positive for Omicron in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore
india news

8 people test positive for Omicron in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore

In MP, the positivity rate has increased to 0.06% from 0.01% in the past month. MP has 232 active cases. On Saturday, 42 cases were found positive after 60,650 tests.
Eight people from Indore have tested positive for the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Sunday. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 09:15 PM IST
ByShruti Tomar

Eight people from Indore have tested positive for the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Sunday, the state’s medical education minister said.

Madhya Pradesh medical education minister, Vishwas Sarang said, “Out of the total number of positive cases, six have been discharged after they tested negative. The remaining two cases are asymptomatic and have been admitted to hospital.”

Contact tracing of at least 30 people, who came in contact with the returnees have been done, the minister said.

Earlier, home minister Narottam Mishra said, “As many as 3000 people returned from foreign countries to Indore. The health department conducted RT-PCR tests of 1000 returnees and 26 tested positive for Covid-19 in four weeks. Their samples have been sent to Delhi for genome sequencing and out of the total, eight have tested positive for Omicron.”

But MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath attacked the state government for hiding the cases. “The Madhya Pradesh government should clarify how many people have returned from different countries in the past two months and how many of them tested positive for Covid-19. The state government should also clear what arrangements are being made to deal with such cases.”

RELATED STORIES

Kamal Nath said it was a serious issue and the state government should maintain transparency.

In MP, the positivity rate has increased to 0.06% from 0.01% in the past month. MP has 232 active cases. On Saturday, 42 cases were found positive after 60,650 tests.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP