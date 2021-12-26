8 people test positive for Omicron in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore

Eight people from Indore have tested positive for the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Sunday, the state’s medical education minister said.

Madhya Pradesh medical education minister, Vishwas Sarang said, “Out of the total number of positive cases, six have been discharged after they tested negative. The remaining two cases are asymptomatic and have been admitted to hospital.”

Contact tracing of at least 30 people, who came in contact with the returnees have been done, the minister said.

Earlier, home minister Narottam Mishra said, “As many as 3000 people returned from foreign countries to Indore. The health department conducted RT-PCR tests of 1000 returnees and 26 tested positive for Covid-19 in four weeks. Their samples have been sent to Delhi for genome sequencing and out of the total, eight have tested positive for Omicron.”

But MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath attacked the state government for hiding the cases. “The Madhya Pradesh government should clarify how many people have returned from different countries in the past two months and how many of them tested positive for Covid-19. The state government should also clear what arrangements are being made to deal with such cases.”

Kamal Nath said it was a serious issue and the state government should maintain transparency.

In MP, the positivity rate has increased to 0.06% from 0.01% in the past month. MP has 232 active cases. On Saturday, 42 cases were found positive after 60,650 tests.

