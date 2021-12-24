87 fully vaccinated, 3 with even booster dose: What this reveals about Omicron

As the number of Omicron cases in India is galloping, the Centre on Friday revealed an analysis of the Omicron infection in India and said India's maximum Omicron patients received two doses of vaccination. 3 Omicron patients had even received the booster shots abroad. The health ministry said 183 cases have been analysed by the experts.

Here are the findings and their implications

1. Out of 183 cases, 121 had foreign travel history and 44 did not have any such history. The details of 18 were not known, the health ministry said. The figures prove that a considerable number of people have got Omicron without even travelling abroad. They might have come in contact with people with foreign travel history.

2. Majority of the cases analysed is male. Out of 183 cases, 61% is male while 39% is female.

3. Out of the analysed samples, two were partially vaccinated, seven were unvaccinated while 87 were fully vaccinated. Health ministry data reveals that three even received booster shots. While this raises the point several scientists have been claiming about Omicron's immunoevasive properties, it also shows that people with booster doses are also getting infected by the variant.

4. 30% of the cases analysed were symptomatic and the rest 70% were symptomatic.

ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava said, "The predominant strain in India continues to be Delta, including the recently identified clusters. Therefore, we need to continue with the same strategy of following Covid-appropriate behaviour and ramping up vaccination."

Infection due to Omicron variant "does not necessarily lead to severe symptomatic clinical disease". In India, about a third of all the detected cases were mildly symptomatic and the rest were asymptomatic, Dr Bhargava said.

On Friday, Maharashtra became the first state to have crossed the 100 Omicron cases as the state reported 20 new Omicron infections, taking the state's Omicron tally to 108, the highest in the country, as on Friday evening.

