88% adult population in India fully jabbed, says health minister

New Delhi: More than 88% of India’s adult population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday, calling it a a major milestone for the country’s vaccination programme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Urging people to continue following Covid-appropriate behaviour, Mandaviya tweeted: “Over 88 per cent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated against #COVID19. Congratulations India! Keep following COVID appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated.”

India began its Covid-19 vaccination campaign on January 16 last year with the inoculation of health workers. The vaccination coverage has since expanded to cover all residents above 12 years of age. The central government has been supporting the states and union territories by providing them with Covid-19 vaccines free of cost.

In February, the health ministry announced that 80% of India’s eligible adult population was vaccinated with both doses. Since then, the vaccination drive had slowed down because of high infection in communities owing to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus. Although Omicron infections spread faster, the symptoms were relatively milder compared to the earlier variants such as Delta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India has so far administered a total of 1.9 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses, data from the government’s CoWin dashboard showed. Out of these, more than 1 billion were first doses and 887 million were second doses. Over 33.3 million precautionary or booster doses were administered till Saturday.

Currently, around 43,030 vaccination sites are operational, government records showed. These centres include 41,411 government facilities and 1,619 private vaccination centres.