Nearly 90% of TN’s adult population had antibodies against Covid: Serosurvey

CHENNAI: The fourth serosurvey conducted in Tamil Nadu in the last week of December found that 88% of adults and 68% of children aged above 10 had Covid-19 antibodies. The sample size of 32,245 included 85% vaccinated individuals and 28,071 or 87% of them had a protective level of antibodies.

Seropositivity of 32% was earlier recorded in the state in October-November 2020, 29% in April 2021, and 70% in July-August 2021. “This is the first time that children aged 10 to 18 were tested,” said T S Selvavinayagam, director, public health and preventive medicine, who supervised the survey. “They were unvaccinated at the time of the survey and also had detectable levels of IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, which is indirect evidence regarding their exposure to the infection.”

The seropositivity was 89.5% among people in the 18-44 age group, 88.6% in the 45-59 group, and 84.5% among senior citizens above 50.

Of the 85% vaccinated people, 90% had detectable levels of antibodies. Among the remaining 4,921 unvaccinated individuals, 3,374 or 69% had them. “Thus, it is clear that vaccinated individuals have better detectable levels of anti-SARS CoV-2 IgG antibodies compared to the non-vaccinated,” the survey agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The seropositivity was highest in Tiruvarur (93%) and 88% in Chennai.

In mid-January, 97% of the cases in Tamil Nadu were that of the Omicron variant. Until December 7, all cases were of Delta variant.

After a month Tamil Nadu reported under 5,000 cases on Tuesday. The active cases dropped to below 10000-mark the same day. On January 5, Tamil Nadu reported 4,862 cases.