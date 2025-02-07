8-year-old girl on way home gang-raped in Assam’s Karbi Anglong; 2 arrested: Cop
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Feb 07, 2025 05:49 PM IST
Karbi Anglong SP Sanjib Kumar Saikia said the two suspects were arrested on February 5, two days after the incident
SILCHAR: Two men have been arrested on charges that they gang raped an eight-year-old girl on February 3 in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, police said on Friday.
The two suspects, Lalbabu Ram and Ajoy Gor, were arrested late on Wednesday, said Karbi Anglong superintendent of police (SP) Sanjib Kumar Saikia.
According to a first information report filed by the girl’s family, she was abducted by the two men when she was returning home with her friends from a Saraswati Puja pandal in the district’s Diphu subdivision on February 3. The two men later raped her.
Saikia said the two suspects were arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Posco) Act and produced before a court on Thursday.
The girl is being treated at the state-run Diphu Medical College Hospital.
Saikia said a formal medical report from the hospital was awaited.