8-year-old girl on way home gang-raped in Assam’s Karbi Anglong; 2 arrested: Cop

SILCHAR: Two men have been arrested on charges that they gang raped an eight-year-old girl on February 3 in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, police said on Friday. Police said the two suspects were produced before a local court on Thursday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The two suspects, Lalbabu Ram and Ajoy Gor, were arrested late on Wednesday, said Karbi Anglong superintendent of police (SP) Sanjib Kumar Saikia.

According to a first information report filed by the girl’s family, she was abducted by the two men when she was returning home with her friends from a Saraswati Puja pandal in the district’s Diphu subdivision on February 3. The two men later raped her.

Saikia said the two suspects were arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Posco) Act and produced before a court on Thursday.

The girl is being treated at the state-run Diphu Medical College Hospital.

Saikia said a formal medical report from the hospital was awaited.