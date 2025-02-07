Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

8-year-old girl on way home gang-raped in Assam’s Karbi Anglong; 2 arrested: Cop

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Feb 07, 2025 05:49 PM IST

Karbi Anglong SP Sanjib Kumar Saikia said the two suspects were arrested on February 5, two days after the incident

SILCHAR: Two men have been arrested on charges that they gang raped an eight-year-old girl on February 3 in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, police said on Friday.

Police said the two suspects were produced before a local court on Thursday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said the two suspects were produced before a local court on Thursday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The two suspects, Lalbabu Ram and Ajoy Gor, were arrested late on Wednesday, said Karbi Anglong superintendent of police (SP) Sanjib Kumar Saikia.

According to a first information report filed by the girl’s family, she was abducted by the two men when she was returning home with her friends from a Saraswati Puja pandal in the district’s Diphu subdivision on February 3. The two men later raped her.

Saikia said the two suspects were arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Posco) Act and produced before a court on Thursday.

The girl is being treated at the state-run Diphu Medical College Hospital.

Saikia said a formal medical report from the hospital was awaited.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On