9 BSF jawans go missing in UP during train journey to Jammu

Nine Border Security Force (BSF) jawans travelling from West Bengal to Jammu and Kashmir by a special train went missing during the journey, their commander said in a complaint to the railway police.

The jawans went missing without permission between Bardhman and Dhanbad railway stations in Uttar Pradesh.

The platoon commander filed a complaint when the train reached Mughalsarai railway station on Wednesday night, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said here.

The complaint said that nine jawans were not found on their respective seats during the journey, Rajesh Kumar, Mughalsarai GRP sub-inspector, said.

The jawans were part of a group of 83 BSF jawans on the train to Jammu and Kashmir. A headcount at Mughalsari revealed they were present , said the GRP officer.