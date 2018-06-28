 9 BSF jawans go missing in UP during train journey to Jammu | india news | Hindustan Times
  • Thursday, Jun 28, 2018
Jun 28, 2018-Thursday
New Delhi
9 BSF jawans go missing in UP during train journey to Jammu

The BSF jawans went missing without permission between Bardhman and Dhanbad railway stations in Uttar Pradesh

india Updated: Jun 28, 2018 17:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh
The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were travelling by a special train to Jammu and Kashmir when they went missing.
The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were travelling by a special train to Jammu and Kashmir when they went missing.(PTI)

Nine Border Security Force (BSF) jawans travelling from West Bengal to Jammu and Kashmir by a special train went missing during the journey, their commander said in a complaint to the railway police.

The jawans went missing without permission between Bardhman and Dhanbad railway stations in Uttar Pradesh.

The platoon commander filed a complaint when the train reached Mughalsarai railway station on Wednesday night, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said here.

The complaint said that nine jawans were not found on their respective seats during the journey, Rajesh Kumar, Mughalsarai GRP sub-inspector, said.

The jawans were part of a group of 83 BSF jawans on the train to Jammu and Kashmir. A headcount at Mughalsari revealed they were present , said the GRP officer.

