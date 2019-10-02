e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

9-ft-long python gobbles up cat in Gujarat village, rescued

The python ventured into the backyard of a house located in Vejalpur village on Tuesday. It chanced upon a cat there and tried to swallow it, forest guard Vijay Parmar said.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Vadodra
The reptile was rescued by a forest guard with the help a local NGO.
The reptile was rescued by a forest guard with the help a local NGO.(HT Representative image)
         

A nine-feet-long python strayed into the backyard of a house in Gujarat’s Vadodara district where it gobbled up a chubby cat, but later coughed it out.

The reptile was rescued by a forest guard with the help a local NGO.

The python ventured into the backyard of a house located in Vejalpur village on Tuesday. It chanced upon a cat there and tried to swallow it, forest guard Vijay Parmar said.

Some locals spotted the huge snake and alerted the forest department following which Parmar and a volunteer from local NGO Wildlife Rescue Trust rushed to the spot.

“The python, which was hiding behind a heap of wood, tried to swallow the cat, but then found it too big and spat it out,” Parmar said.

After hectic efforts for about an hour, the reptile was rescued and later released into a forest, he added.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 16:10 IST

tags
top news
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
Oct 02, 2019 16:44 IST
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
Oct 02, 2019 15:33 IST
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
Oct 02, 2019 16:23 IST
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Oct 02, 2019 09:11 IST
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Oct 02, 2019 13:29 IST
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Oct 02, 2019 11:27 IST
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Oct 02, 2019 15:10 IST
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Oct 02, 2019 13:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News