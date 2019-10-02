9-ft-long python gobbles up cat in Gujarat village, rescued

india

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:02 IST

A nine-feet-long python strayed into the backyard of a house in Gujarat’s Vadodara district where it gobbled up a chubby cat, but later coughed it out.

The reptile was rescued by a forest guard with the help a local NGO.

The python ventured into the backyard of a house located in Vejalpur village on Tuesday. It chanced upon a cat there and tried to swallow it, forest guard Vijay Parmar said.

Some locals spotted the huge snake and alerted the forest department following which Parmar and a volunteer from local NGO Wildlife Rescue Trust rushed to the spot.

“The python, which was hiding behind a heap of wood, tried to swallow the cat, but then found it too big and spat it out,” Parmar said.

After hectic efforts for about an hour, the reptile was rescued and later released into a forest, he added.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 16:10 IST