9 NIT students booked for assaulting junior in Assam

K L Baishnav, the registrar of the institute, said there was a clash between two student groups and that the junior violated campus rules by going to the police without informing them
Published on May 10, 2022 10:55 AM IST
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha

Silchar: Nine students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Assam’s Silchar have been booked for allegedly assaulting a junior on the campus.

“We have registered the case and consulted with NIT authorities, who have assured cooperation in our investigation. Since all of them are students, we are taking measures carefully,” said Veer Singh, a local police officer.

The junior, a resident of Karimganj, accused his seniors of assaulting him at midnight on April 28. “They threatened to destroy my career if I opened up about the assault. I was afraid initially and also waited for NIT to take some action. But after a week, I decided to lodge a [police] complaint because if I did not speak up, it will encourage the criminals.”

He said he is getting threat calls and offers to settle the matter. “Some are trying to threaten me while others are offering lakhs to settle the matter.”

K L Baishnav, the registrar of the institute, said there was a clash between two student groups and that the junior violated campus rules by going to the police without informing them. He added the complaint was filed under the influence of some lawyers. “We have instructed the guards if they notice any lawyers inside our campus, they should stop them.”

