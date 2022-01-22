9 Silger protesters on way to Raipur placed in isolation after 4 test +ve: Cops

RAIPUR: Nine tribals, part of a continuing protest in Silger village over an alleged fake encounter last year, were ‘detained’ in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district on Thursday when they were on their way to Raipur to detail their grievances to the governor, rights activists said. The allegation has been rebutted by the police which insists they were only questioned for violating Covid-19 protocol and placed under isolation after four of them tested positive for Covid-19 infection.

Police said that the nine were neither detained nor arrested.

The Silger protest started around eight months back, on May 12, after the establishment of a camp in Mokur which comes under Silger village Panchayat (Sukma district), on May 10. Later, on May 17, security forces allegedly opened fire on protestors in which three protestors were killed. Later, one more protestor succumbed to injuries in the firing.

“At few places in Bastar range for the last few months, protests and demonstrations are being conducted under various banners. Considering the spike in Covid-19 cases since the first week of January 2022, all these leaders and convenors of the protests have been asked to disperse as section 144 CrPC has been invoked. But they were ignoring all the safety protocols and going ahead with their activities which are highly detrimental to public health and lives of thousands of innocent villagers,” said Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P.

Police said that nine Silger protestors were brought to record their statements when four of them were found to be Covid-19 positive.

“Based on the ground reports, notices were issued to the organisers of such rallies and protests to give an explanation in this regard. While nine people belonging to one such group were brought for recording their statement, four tested Covid positive. All those four Covid positive persons along with five other associates, who were in primary contacts, have been kept in an isolation centre as per the prescribed protocol,” Sunderaj said adding that they haven’t been arrested nor kept in detention.

Their family members are being informed about the situation. Once they are out of the isolation period, their statements will be recorded with regard to violation of section 144 CrPC, he added.

Rights activists raised questions over the police action against the tribals.

“Why was the team of activists taken out of the bus at Kondagaon while all the other passengers in that bus, as well as other buses, were allowed to proceed to Raipur? Why was information about them not shared with others who were asking about their welfare on Thursday? All of us were frantically trying to find out how they were, who had stopped them and why but the district police chief and additional superintendent of police (ASP) Kondagaon were not receiving calls or replying to written queries over WhatsApp. Late at night on January 20, the Kondagaon collector too said he had no knowledge about the incident even though it was nearly 24 hours since they were picked up. If there was no malafide, why the secrecy?,” said Bela Bhatia, a human rights activist working in Bastar.

“Such a paternalistic attitude is offensive and irresponsible. Does the state really think that it can stop citizens from exercising their democratic right to dissent in this manner? Covid is being used as a weapon even in the third wave in Bastar,” she added.

