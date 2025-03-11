Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

9 states yet to adopt ’16 model prison manual, says Parl panel report

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Mar 11, 2025 08:22 AM IST

At least nine states are yet to adopt the 2016 Model Prison Manual, according to the 251st report of the department related parliament standing committee on prison reforms.

At least nine states are yet to adopt the 2016 Model Prison Manual, while 19 states and all Union Territories have adopted it, according to the 251st report of the department related parliament standing committee on prison reforms.

9 states yet to adopt ’16 model prison manual, says Parl panel report
9 states yet to adopt ’16 model prison manual, says Parl panel report

The report, which was tabled in Parliament on Monday, said the Union home ministry was advised to take up the matter with the states and get clarity on the issue.

“The picture about adoption of Model Prison Manual, 2016 is not very clear with respect to some states. Some states have adopted the manual, some have amended their respective jail manuals in accordance with the Model Prison Manual, 2016. Some of the states are in the process of adopting the manual. In this regard, the committee recommends that MHA may have more meetings with the state governments to have a clear picture about its adoption. MHA may also advise the states to adopt the manual as it will enable the States/UTs to reform prisons,” said the report.

The nine states, whose names were not mentioned in the report, were Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Sikkim.

According to the NCRB 2022 report for prisons, there were 573,220 prisoners across the country. Uttar Pradesh held the highest number of prisoners (121,609), followed by Bihar (64,914), Madhya Pradesh (48,857), Maharashtra (41,070), Punjab (30,801) and West Bengal (28,789) as on 31st December, 2022.

The 2016 Model Prison Manual prepared by the MHA, which was forwarded to all states and UTs, is aimed to have uniformity in the functioning of prisons across the country. The Model Prison Manual focuses on rights of prisoners, safety of prisons, rehabilitation of prisoners, as well as training of officials, who managed the prisons. As prison is a state subject, the manual was forwarded to all states and UT for its adoption.

On another issue about training for prison officials in the northeastern states, the committee said there was not a single dedicated institute in any northeastern state for prison officials.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On