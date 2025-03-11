At least nine states are yet to adopt the 2016 Model Prison Manual, while 19 states and all Union Territories have adopted it, according to the 251st report of the department related parliament standing committee on prison reforms. 9 states yet to adopt ’16 model prison manual, says Parl panel report

The report, which was tabled in Parliament on Monday, said the Union home ministry was advised to take up the matter with the states and get clarity on the issue.

“The picture about adoption of Model Prison Manual, 2016 is not very clear with respect to some states. Some states have adopted the manual, some have amended their respective jail manuals in accordance with the Model Prison Manual, 2016. Some of the states are in the process of adopting the manual. In this regard, the committee recommends that MHA may have more meetings with the state governments to have a clear picture about its adoption. MHA may also advise the states to adopt the manual as it will enable the States/UTs to reform prisons,” said the report.

The nine states, whose names were not mentioned in the report, were Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Sikkim.

According to the NCRB 2022 report for prisons, there were 573,220 prisoners across the country. Uttar Pradesh held the highest number of prisoners (121,609), followed by Bihar (64,914), Madhya Pradesh (48,857), Maharashtra (41,070), Punjab (30,801) and West Bengal (28,789) as on 31st December, 2022.

The 2016 Model Prison Manual prepared by the MHA, which was forwarded to all states and UTs, is aimed to have uniformity in the functioning of prisons across the country. The Model Prison Manual focuses on rights of prisoners, safety of prisons, rehabilitation of prisoners, as well as training of officials, who managed the prisons. As prison is a state subject, the manual was forwarded to all states and UT for its adoption.

On another issue about training for prison officials in the northeastern states, the committee said there was not a single dedicated institute in any northeastern state for prison officials.