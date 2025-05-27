92 Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in southwest Delhi; 142 detained since December

Delhi Police has apprehended 92 Bangladeshi nationals for illegally staying in the country in two different operations during a special drive in southwest Delhi, an official said on Tuesday. With this, the total number of Bangladeshi nationals detained in the district since December 26, 2024, has reached 142, police said. (File)

With this, the total number of Bangladeshi nationals detained in the district since December 26, 2024, has reached 142, he said.

According to police, a 10-day-long special operation was launched recently in areas under the jurisdiction of the Southwest district to identify and detain foreign nationals living illegally.

Acting on intelligence inputs and with the help of local informers, teams carried out door-to-door verification in several vulnerable localities.

"In the course of the drive, 88 Bangladeshi nationals were detained from areas such as Sarojini Nagar, Kishangarh, Safdarjung Enclave, Vasant Kunj , Kapashera, Palam village, Delhi Cantonment and Sagarpur," Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Choudhary in a statement said.

The officer said that during interrogation, they failed to produce any valid documents to justify their stay in India.

Many were found in possession of Bangladeshi identity documents. Their claims were verified, and on establishing their illegal status, they were detained for further legal proceedings.

He said that the detainees admitted to entering India through illegal routes some crossed rivers on the India-Bangladesh border, while others infiltrated through gaps in border fencing.

Most of them had been residing in Delhi for several years and were employed as daily wagers and in domestic work.

In a separate operation, teams apprehended a Bangladeshi couple and their two minor children from the Delhi Cantonment area.

"They were identified as Mohd Asad Ali , his wife Nasima Begum , son Mohd Naim Khan and daughter Asha Moni . Police said the family had been residing illegally in the Delhi Cantonment area for the past 12 years," said the DCP.

None of them could furnish any valid Indian citizenship documents. During questioning, they confessed to being natives of Farooq Bazar Ajwatari, Phulbari Kurigram in Bangladesh.

The police said the family's statements have been recorded and procedures for deportation are being initiated through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office .

So far, southwest district police apprehended 142 Bangladeshi nationals from December last year.