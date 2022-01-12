927k third vaccine jabs administered on day 2

Nearly 1.9 million (18,52,611) third doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered since Monday, when India started giving third vaccine doses, according to data from the government’s Co-WIN dashboard.

On Tuesday, 927,970 precautionary doses were administered across the country, of which 241,600 were given to the people aged 60 years and above with comorbidities.

A total of nearly 7.6 million Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday in all, including to those in the 15-18 age group and all other adults taking their first or second doses, the provisional vaccination data released by the government showed.

People above the age of 60 with certain illnesses and those working in high-risk sectors such as healthcare and front-line jobs have been allowed to take what the government has classified as precaution doses, as long as their second shots were taken more than nine months ago.

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced expanding Covid vaccination coverage under its national immunisation programme to high-risk population group from January 10 onwards, and among children aged 15-18 years from January 3.

During his review with certain states on Monday, health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya emphasised on administration of precaution dose for the identified categories commencing from Monday, January 10, and urged the states to ensure full coverage of the vulnerable population as soon as possible.

For the convenience of beneficiaries, the health ministry also wrote to states asking to keep running hours flexible at the Covid vaccination centres in their states.

“...it is to reiterate that no time limit has been set for the operationalisation of the Covid vaccination centres... The session timings are subject to the demand and the requirement at a particular Covid vaccination centre In case of an increased demand, it is advised that multiple teams may be arranged at each Covid vaccination centre to cater to the need. It is again reiterated that the timings of the covid vaccination centres is flexible and can be up to 10 pm in the night based on availability of HR and infrastructure,” additional health secretary Manohar Agnani wrote in a letter to states.

The third dose will be the same as the previous two, the government has mandated. It offers full portability that means even if the third dose is taken at a different centre, it will be the same vaccine taken before. There is no option of mixing doses.

Health and front line workers vaccinated earlier in the general category can upload their employment certificate on CoWIN and get tagged in the appropriate category to avail of the precautionary dose facility.