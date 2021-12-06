‘94% teaching, 88% non-teaching staff vaccinated in schools across country’: Centre

At least 93.54% of teaching and 87.45% non-teaching staff working in schools across the country have been either fully or partially vaccinated against Covid-19 infection with four states achieving 100% coverage, the Centre informed the Parliament on Monday.

In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted state-wise data on the vaccination status of teaching and non-teaching staff employed in schools on Monday.

As per the data collected from 36 states and union territories, covering both private and public schools, 100% of teaching and non-teaching staff have received at least one shot of vaccine in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Tripura. Besides, Maharashtra has covered its 100% teaching staff and Meghalaya has covered 100% of its non-teaching staff.

The data is crucial at a time when a new variant of concern has been detected across several countries including India. More than 22 states and UTs have already reopened the schools in the country. Experts say teachers’ vaccination play a crucial role in the safe reopening of schools amid the pandemic.

In terms of the state-wise breakup, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed 91.9% vaccination among teaching and 88.3% among non-teaching staff. Uttarakhand has recorded 95.2% among teaching and 95.25% among non-teaching staff. Odisha achieved 95.65% among teaching and 93.29% among non-teaching staff; Kerala achieved 97.39% among teaching and 97.84% among non-teaching and in Bihar, 98.9% teaching and 96.6% non-teaching staff have been vaccinated.

Delhi has achieved 98.45% vaccination among teaching and 98.40% among non-teaching staff.

Meanwhile, several states still have low vaccination coverage among non-teaching staff. For instance, in Andhra Pradesh, 63.85% of the non-teaching staff has been vaccinated against 96.42% coverage among teaching staff. In Manipur, 70.34% of the non-teaching staff received at least one vaccine shot against 80.84% coverage among teaching staff; and in Haryana, 68.06 % of non-teaching staff have been covered against 78.94% teaching staff, the data stated.

