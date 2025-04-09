95 of 296 bottled water samples found unsafe: Karnataka health minister

Health and family welfare minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday said that a recent analysis of 296 samples has revealed that 95 were unsafe for consumption, and 88 were found to be of substandard quality, health and family welfare minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said. Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the chemical elements identified in the unsafe water include pesticide residues, fluoride, and high levels of total dissolved solids such as calcium and magnesium. (HT Photo)

“As part of a special campaign in February 2025, 296 drinking water bottle samples were collected for analysis. We have tested a significant number of mineral water samples, and the results are deeply concerning. While 95 samples have been found unsafe, and 88 were substandard. This is unacceptable when it comes to a basic necessity like drinking water,” Rao said at a press conference.

“The affected brands include some well-known names as well, said the minister who added the action will be taken against the companies. While the unsafe samples showed signs of both chemical and microbial contamination, many also had low mineral content, which could lead to health complications,” the minister said.

This comes after a recent survey by the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department revealed that only 72 out of 255 bottled water samples tested were safe for consumption.

Rao said that the chemical elements identified in the unsafe water include pesticide residues, fluoride, and high levels of total dissolved solids such as calcium and magnesium.

Rao clarified that action would be taken at the batch level rather than targeting entire companies at this stage.

“The brands involved include major national players... We will cease the operations of the specific batches that have turned out to be unsafe, but we cannot completely shut down the entire company at this stage,” he said.

He further said that the state’s food safety and drug administration will begin collecting legal samples from bottled water companies before pursuing cases against those that violate safety standards. “We have taken only survey samples. Once we get legal samples, we can book cases against the manufacturers,” Rao said.

The investigation was also conducted of frozen green pea samples which revealed that out of 115 samples collected, 69 were found to be adulterated with artificial colouring agents, the minister said.

“The fact that 60% of the green pea samples are unsafe due to the use of artificial colouring agents is another serious finding. This is a direct threat to public health,” Rao noted.

The presence of carcinogenic dyes in food products poses a major public health concern, prompting the department to escalate its enforcement drive. “We will be drawing legal samples and sending them for further thorough assessments. We will not hesitate to file cases against the companies, irrespective of whether they are local or national brands. Public health is our top priority,” the minister added.

“We are going to educate the public and manufacturers and issue advisories to all those across Karnataka who produce sweets, snacks, and similar items. These advisories will highlight harmful practices and stress the need to avoid using banned artificial colouring agents,” Rao said.

“The goal is to raise awareness and, at the same time, take legal action against violators. We want to ensure that the quality of food production improves. Those who make these food items must ensure they are of good quality,” he added.

The minister said that a total of 3,204 food samples were collected and analysed in March. Of the 231 paneer samples collected, 32 were analysed—two were found to be unsafe, and 30 were safe. The remaining samples are still under analysis, he said.

