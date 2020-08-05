e-paper
Home / India News / 'A blessed day': PM Modi tweets on Ram temple bhoomi poojan ceremony

‘A blessed day’: PM Modi tweets on Ram temple bhoomi poojan ceremony

india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 20:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Photo: narendramodi/ Twitter)
         

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the day of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya will remain etched in the memory of every Indian.

“A blessed day in Ayodhya. This day will remain etched in the memory of every Indian. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shree Ram always be upon us. May India scale new heights of progress. May every Indian be healthy and prosperous,” the prime minister tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister invoked Lord Ram and goddess Sita and said chants of “Siyavar Ramchandra ki Jai” and “Jai Siya Ram” are resonating not only in Ayodhya but also in the rest of the world.

