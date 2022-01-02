A data wish-list for the New Year

Every day, the data and political economy team of the Hindustan Times brings you stories we call Number Theory. They are based on databases from India and sometimes even abroad. We will continue to do this in the New Year as well. However, to give tradition and our readers a welcome-break, we have decided to do a wish-list on behalf of the data and political economy team. The stories we do depend on availability of data. In most cases, whether or not such data is available, is a function of the government deciding to collect or publish such data. Here are four databases our team would like to have access to in 2022.

Census of India data

2021 was supposed to be the year of the decadal census in India. This exercise has not been delayed even once until 2011 since 1881, when India conducted its first full census. 2021 is over and we do not know what the progress is vis-à-vis the conduct of this all-important data collection exercise. In a response to a Lok Sabha question on December 7, 2021 the government simply said that the 2021 census and related activities “had been postponed” in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. This decision would have made sense a year ago, when we knew little about the pandemic and did not have vaccines. But with the country well on its way towards fully vaccinating all adults; we have announced vaccines for even children and booster doses now, it does not make any sense. When seen against the fact that a lot of contact-intensive activities; commercial as well as things like campaigning for elections, are going on like business-as-usual scenario, it seems preposterous that the census should be delayed anymore. This is all the more important because the census is not just about the number of people living in India. It gives us a whole lot of valuable information, from employment, languages spoken and quality of dwelling as well as access to various amenities. Given the fact that a lot of census data is available only after years of completion of the exercise, it makes even more sense to start the process as soon as possible.

Consumption Expenditure Survey

The Consumption Expenditure Survey (CES) used to be conducted every five years by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO). The latest published estimates of the CES go back to 2011-12. That is 10 years back in time. While the NSSO did conduct a CES in 2017-18, the report was scrapped after leaked findings in 2019 suggested a drop in inflation-adjusted average consumption levels. The decision to scrap the report was widely condemned by academics. However, what is even worse is the fact that we do not have clarity when another CES will be conducted and its findings published. The CES is not just about whether or not there was a fall in average consumption levels from one period to another. Given the economic shock of the pandemic, this is now a very likely possibility. It also tells us how consumption baskets of households changes over time, an information which is essential for updating other important economic databases such as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket and even the GDP series. To give an example, India’s households consumed a lot more cereals than vegetables a couple of decades ago. Now, if we did not have regular CES data to capture this fact, our inflation numbers would have failed to capture the price burden (or lack of it) on household budgets because they would not have increased the weights of vegetables or reduced that of cereals. Lack of such data is not just a handicap for journalists like us, it also blindsides policy, especially at a time when boosting household demand is an important economic challenge.

A socio-economic caste census

Political pressures driving policy is often cited as a bane in India. However, its importance as a safety valve of sorts for our democracy cannot be overstated. Caste is one of the biggest routes through which politics has driven policy in India. 2022 is likely to be an eventful year on this count, with a lot of political parties making a demand for conducting a caste census in India, a practice which was abandoned in 1931 by the British. To be sure, the politics is behind such a demand is not driven by some esoteric quest for statistics. It is using this to build a case for breaching the existing 50% cap on reservations by increasing the 27% quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Most survey-based estimates suggest that OBCs account for more than 40% of India’s population. While such data clearly shows that in relative terms, OBCs continue to lag behind the population which does not belong to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) or OBC groups. However, this is entirely consistent with the possibility that in terms of absolute numbers, the rich among OBC ranks are at par, even greater than their non-SC-ST-OBC counterparts (see https://bit.ly/3JqYbqJ for example). An HT editorial had described the demand for a caste census as something with a “troubling premise and potentially disturbing consequences”, but also an eventuality which “is inevitable now”. Whenever such a census is conducted, and it is likely that 2022 will see concrete movement on this count, it is essential that the exercise looks at the socio-economic traits of each sub-caste in India rather than just doing is a simple head count. This is absolutely essential for an informed overhaul of affirmative action policy in the country.

A detailed district-level testing database of the pandemic

If there is one count where 2022 already looks ominous, it is on the pandemic front. With the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus spreading rapidly, it looks like we are set for a third nation-wide wave of the pandemic. To be sure, we do not know whether infections from the Omicron variant will be as severe as the ones due to the Delta variant, which, to put it politely, tested the limits of India’s medical infrastructure. If there is one statistic which will answer this question about Omicron, it is consistent availability of hospitalisation across the country.

The Hindustan Times newsroom, in line with the best in the world, has tried to analyse the pandemic on the basis of numbers. This endeavour was driven by both government data, as well as public data communities such as Covid19india.org stepping up by creating data sets out of disparate pieces of statistics around the pandemic. Despite these efforts, there continue to be significant gaps in public access to consolidated pandemic statistics. District-wise testing numbers and therefore positivity rates are one such key statistic which we still do not have. More than anything else, it hides the adequacy of testing outside the large urban centers or state capitals, something this story by Abhishek Jha had highlighted vis-à-vis Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest state (https://bit.ly/342HFNn). This is one data the government can make available at the stroke of a pen. And doing this will make our and everybody else’s news coverage of the pandemic far more informed.

