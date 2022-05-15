‘A face of…’: TMC MP after Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura's new CM

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev on Sunday hit out at Manik Saha, moments after he was sworn in as the chief minister of Tripura, claiming that the Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president is the face of past misrule in the state.

“The newly sworn-in chief minister Manik Saha was the Tripura BJP president since 2020. Law and order deteriorated, governance was nil and development sank in Tripura under his watch as the President of the party in power. He is not a new face, he is the face of past misrule,” Dev tweeted.

Manik Saha was sworn in as the chief minister at Raj Bhavan in Agartala. Governor SN Arya administered the oath to Saha, a Rajya Sabha MP. State ministers and BJP MLAs were present at the ceremony.

Manik Saha's predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb, whose sudden resignation on Sunday sent a wave of surprise across Tripura, was also a part of the ceremony.

Earlier, the TMC had said Biplab Deb's resignation was a result of the internal conflict in the BJP.

"The BJP's internal conflict has resulted in Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told news agency ANI on Saturday.

“The BJP can't complete a single tenure as chief minister in the state. How can they rule the state in favour of the people?” Ghosh said and added that the TMC is ready for next year's assembly elections in Tripura and will form the government.

Biplab Deb became Tripura's chief minister in 2018 as the BJP emerged victorious in the elections in Tripura, ending the 25-year-rule of the Communist Party of India.

