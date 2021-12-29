A food delivery army is being prepped to cater to orders on New Year’s Eve!

If you tried to order in last New Year’s eve, you would remember the phenomenal delay there was on that fateful evening! Well, the night curfew and the sudden rise in number of Covid cases this year have ensured that a lot of us will be again ordering in food on New Year rather than heading out for dinner and drinks. This time, however, the restaurants, food delivery partners and even home chefs promise that the delivery is going to be a lot better.

All hands on deck

The employees of food delivery partner Zomato will also be pitching in to deliver orders on time. “We have tried to predict and accommodate the influx of orders for the New Year’s eve. Last year we received more than 4,600 orders in a minute, and this year we expect it to be more. Each New Year, we are overwhelmed with the demand, which puts significant pressure on our delivery partners, restaurant partners and the system at large. This year, we have Zomans (our employees) volunteering to deliver orders and helping the customer support across chat, email and social media. This is beyond their regular work profile. Besides, we have always had emergency SOS services for our delivery partners in case of SOS support and road side assistance. We are also working with the authorities to ensure our delivery partners are equipped with the right road safety and Covid gear,” says a spokesperson from the company.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Nothing like too many cooks!

Some restaurants are focussing on increasing the number of chefs so as to accommodate the surge in orders that is preordained. “The night curfew does put the staff in a challenging situation. However, we have ensured that we are now competent enough to tackle the huge demand of orders, we have increased the number of chefs and staff to prepare the orders,” says Shyam Thakur, founder, MoMo King. And Jasleen Marwah, a Mumbai-based home chef who runs Namak Swaad Anusaar, says, “I have two chefs who will come in from Kashmir to meet the orders on New Year. With three of us, we will be able to manage. Also, we will close the orders much before, and start prepping on December 30. The final cooking will happen on December 31, so that we can accommodate everyone.”

Cooking in batches

For home cooks, the situation shall be very challenging as most of the food is made personally by them, in their kitchens. “Since I work alone, days like these do get overwhelming,” says Snigdha Sheel, a home chef from Dwarka, adding, “I’m sure the demand will be a lot this year due to the night curfew. So, I’ve decided to cook only limited meals, and that too in batches. I have a package, which has about five or six dishes, which will all come together as one meal. People can order these meals, and I’m not serving anything other than these meals for 31st. Also, all orders will be on first come basis, and I plan to not take more than 10 orders, to be able to deliver quality food while it’s hot.”

Extended delivery hours

“We have surplus staff for New Year’s eve. There’s a rush during a definite timeline window, right before the curfew starts and we always try to utilise our managers and stewards to help the kitchen team in packaging and processing those orders quickly in such situations,” says Alok Ranjan, founder, Gaon Restaurant.

Restaurateur Zorawar Kalra from Massive Restaurants, which has eateries across India, adds: “We are retrofitting two kitchens to start delivery. Louis Burger will be geared up for serious increase in volumes and we are increasing delivery hours till 3am. We are also ramping up new cloud kitchen openings and are hopeful that at least two more will be operational before December 31, as they are near completion. We are also providing backups for order delays by hiring our own delivery partners.”

Author tweets @anjuri

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter