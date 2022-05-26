Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akshay Kumar 'salutes' father of cop killed in Baramulla encounter: 'A hero'
india news

Akshay Kumar ‘salutes’ father of cop killed in Baramulla encounter: ‘A hero'

Mudasir Ahmad was a part of the Baramulla encounter in which three Pakistani terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group were killed.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in Mumbai. (AFP file)
Updated on May 26, 2022 11:08 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The grief-stricken father of a Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel Mudasir Ahmad, who was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Najibhat area of Baramulla on Wednesday, said “he is proud of his son made the sacrifice for the sake of the country”.

“I am proud of my son. He laid down his life for the country. Besides, he saved the lives of thousands of people. That is why we are happy and proud that our son has been martyred,” Maqsood Ahmad Sheikh told reporters during the wreath-laying ceremony of his son in Baramulla.

On Thurday, retweeting a video of Sheikh posted by an India Today reporter, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who has often shown his respect for the Indian Army, “saluted” the father.

“This father is as much a hero as his son. Salute and respect,” Kumar tweeted.

Sheikh said he had spoken to his son on phone three days ago and he knew that his son would never return but he gave his life while fighting. “It is a matter of pride for us,” he said.

Mudasir was a part of the Baramulla encounter in which three Pakistani terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group were killed on Tuesday.

 

Topics
jammu and kashmir terrorist akshay kumar jammu and kashmir police
