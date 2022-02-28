A month later, K’taka Cong resumes Mekedatu padayatra

After temporarily halting the padayatra (foot march) due to Covid, the state Congress unit on Sunday restarted its Mekedatu 2.0 padayatra from Ramanagara district.

The development is also seen as the grand old party’s preparatory ground for the upcoming zilla and taluka panchayat polls and next year’s assembly elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress, however, is steering clear of contentious issues, including the hijab controversy and Shivamogga riots, in what appears to be misplaced priorities, risking how it is viewed in the eyes of one of its biggest support base, Muslims.

“Our struggle is for the benefit of the people and the state.The state and Union government will yield to that,”said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar.

“This struggle is not limited to anyone. Congress is just leading it. It’s the fight of the people, of farmers, of residents and to get drinking water for Bengaluru,” he said.

“I would like to ask the Congress leaders that when you were in power for seven years and the state had a chief minister from your party. Why was Mekedatu not implemented then? This is being done for political gain and to mislead people. Congress does not have any work and are only trying to fool people,” Prabhu Chavan, Karnataka’s minister for animal husbandry and BJP legislator said. The Congress was forced to end the padayatra themed “namma neeru-namma hakku” (our water, our right) on January 13, four days after it began in Kanakpura taluka and traversed through at least 10-12 assembly constituencies to mobilise support, with Mekedatu as the platform.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress leaders from Karnataka also met former All India Congress Committee (AICC) president, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.The party is expected to carry out the foot march for another five days across Bengaluru. The padayatra is to add pressure on the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Part (BJP) government into initiating works on the reservoir across Cauvery river at Mekedatu.

Mekedatu, which literally means ‘goat’s crossing’, is situated around 100km from Bengaluru in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district.The issue has evoked emotions on both sides of the border as it is an extension of the century-old Cauvery river water dispute that has defined generations in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The long-winding legal battles have been used as a political currency in the past as well as an active tool to deflect attention from other pressing issues in both states.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Cauvery river basin originates in Karnataka and flows through Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before it enters the Bay of Bengal. Of the total catchment area of 81,155 square kilometres, 34,273km is in Karnataka, 44,016 square km in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and about 2,866 sq km in Kerala.

Karnataka has maintained that the Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project is to generate 400 MW of power and additionally utilise 4.75 tmcft of water for drinking and domestic needs in the state and particularly Bengaluru.

Over the decades, the issue has become extremely political as it promises rich dividends.

Shivakumar has been gathering support for the padayatra as he stands to benefit the most from the show of strength in the Vokkaliga belt of Karnataka. A dominant and influential community, Vokkaligas are found in large numbers in the old Mysuru region. Shivakumar, who is from the same caste group, hopes to find more support to fuel his dreams of being considered for the top job if the Congress does secure a majority in 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other than securing a majority, his biggest hurdle, however, is Congress veteran Siddaramaiah who, remains the favourite for chief minister’s post.

The infighting within the Congress has kept the party busy and unable to capitalise on the rising discord and instability within the Bommai government.

Since taking charge, Bommai government has been battling crisis after crisis, including corruption charges, laundering ill-gotten money through cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, charging commissions for awarding public works, reservation-related demands, cabinet expansion and to remain the face of next year’s elections, a proposition that has seen considerable opposition within his own outfit.The recent stand on the hijab row and defending his cabinet colleague, KS Eshwarappa over the riots in Shivamogga amid the latter’s saffron flag remark has only added to the list.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Congress is working for the betterment of people of Karnataka and the BJP is spreading hate,” Randeep Singh Surjewala, the AICC national general secretary said.