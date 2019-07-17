A month on, 21-yr-old shuns J&K militancy

A 21-year-old man who had joined militant ranks last month in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district today returned to mainstream.

Officials said that this year close to 20 young people who had joined militant ranks in different parts of the Valley returned to mainstream after shunning the path of militancy.

The man had joined militancy last month. However, hectic efforts made by the police and family members of the youth helped the youth to return mainstream.

A senior police officer said the youth had joined militant ranks last month and returned to mainstream. “This is an indication that society is rejecting violence. Close to 20 youths have returned this year.”

As per the official figures this year more than 50 youths had joined militant ranks in different parts of the Valley especially in four districts of south Kashmir.

However, officials said that the number of young people joining militant ranks this year has been less compared to previous years.

