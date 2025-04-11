A nose pin and a diary: How a property dealer husband became a suspect in Delhi woman's murder

The Delhi Police cracked the case of the murder of a 47-year-old woman, whose body was found in a drain last month, with the help of a nose pin. Her property dealer husband has become the prime suspect in the case. With nothing else to identify the body by, the cops had to get a little creative and used a nose pin.(Representational)

The woman's body was found in a drain in Delhi, wrapped in a bedsheet and tied to a stone and a cement sack. With nothing else to identify the body by, the cops had to get a little creative and used a nose pin to track down a South Delhi jewellery store from where it was bought, NDTV reported.

The records at the jewellery store showed that the nose pin was bought by a man named Anil Kumar, who is a property dealer working in Delhi’s Dwarka and living in a Gurugram farmhouse. The victim was finally identified as 47-year-old Seema Singh.

Also read: Delhi man’s body found in ditch in Ghaziabad, cops suspect murder

How did the cops pinpoint Seema Singh’s husband as the prime suspect?

The investigation reached the door of Anil Kumar, under whose name the nose pin bill was issued. The investigators found out that Seema Singh was Kumar's wife. The NDTV report said that when the cops asked him to let them speak to her, he allegedly told them she had gone to Vrindavan without a phone, thus raising suspicion.

The police team then tracked down the woman's family through a number found in a diary at Kumar's Dwarka office. The family told the cops that they hadn't spoken to Seema Singh since March 11.

Also read: Kerala court finds TN man guilty in 2022 murder case

Seema’s sister said that when the family asked Kumar, he told them Seema was in Jaipur and that she wasn't in the mood to speak. He assured that he would ask her to talk to them when she was in a better mood, but it had been several days, and still, no contact had been established.

The family was called to identify a woman's body on April 1, which they identified as Seema. The next day, the victim's elder son also identified the body as her mother's. According to the post-mortem report cited by NDTV, the victim was strangled to death. Seema’s family said that only the couple had keys to their Dwarka house. This led to the arrest of Kumar and his guard, Shiv Shankar.