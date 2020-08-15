e-paper
India News / A slew of announcements in Kejriwal's Independence Day address

A slew of announcements in Kejriwal’s Independence Day address

The chief minister announced the Delhi government will start sending oxygen concentrators to the homes of Covid-19 patients from next week.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2020 13:37 IST
Sweta Goswami | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Sweta Goswami | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
File photo: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that schools in the national capital will not be opened until the Covid-19 situation is brought completely under control.

Addressing officials and corona warriors who were invited by Kejriwal to be honoured during the Delhi government’s independence day function, the chief minister talked about the ‘Delhi Model’ and emphasised on how aggressive testing, home isolation and plasma therapy were the key game-changers in the national capital’s fight against Covid-19.

“When I meet parents, they all request only one thing that schools should not be opened yet. We care for your children as much as you do. I want to assure all parents that we will not open schools in Delhi until we are fully convinced (about the city’s Covid-19 situation),” Kejriwal said during his Independence Day speech.

Also read: New focus of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is ‘make for world’ - PM Modi in Independence Day speech

Unlike previous years when the Delhi government’s independence day function used to be held at the Chhatrasal Stadium, this time, owing to the pandemic, the same was organised at the Delhi secretariat in ITO. Also, fewer people were invited due to prohibitions on large gatherings.

The chief minister also announced that from next week, the Delhi government will start sending oxygen concentrators to the homes of Covid-19 patients even if they have recovered from the disease.

“These days we are hearing cases where a Covid-19 patient tests negative, is declared recovered and is discharged from the hospital. But, within hours or a day or two, suddenly the person’s oxygen concentration decreases and the person dies. To prevent this, from next week we will be sending oxygen concentrators to all those who need it,” he said.

Kejriwal had on June 22 announced the same while launching the scheme of distributing pulse oximeters to all Covid-19 patients under home isolation.

Also read: ‘Time to move away from ordinary’ - Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech

The third announcement made by Kejriwal in his speech on Saturday was about re-launching Delhi government successful ‘10 Hafte-10 Baje-10 Minute’ (10 weeks-10 ‘o’clock-10 minutes) programme against dengue, which was first launched in September last year against dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases. The drive, Kejriwal said, will be launched again from the first week of September wherein everyone will be expected to inspect their homes for stagnant water to prevent the spread of dengue, malaria, chikungunya, zika virus among others.

Before his speech, Kejriwal also launched a video message in which he urged people to pledge on three things. “First, today take the pledge that neither will you give bribe or take one. Second, pledge against pollution. Do not contribute to pollution - be it air, water or land. Third, keep your city and environment clean. Do not litter,” he said.

