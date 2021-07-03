Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aadhaar card: Here's how you can correct gender, date of birth, address and name
Aadhaar card: Here's how you can correct gender, date of birth, address and name

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 12:44 PM IST
According to the Unique Identification Authority of India, there are two ways of updating details in one's Aadhaar details.(File Photo/ Representational Image)

f you need to change certain details like your name, date of birth, gender and address on your Aadhaar card, you need not visit a centre and can make these changes from the comfort of your home. According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), you can update these details by using two options.

For one, you can visit a permanent enrolment centre. For this, you can search the nearest enrolment centre by clicking on “Locate Enrolment Center” on uidai.gov.in. Under the second option, one can make these changes online by using Self Service Update Portal (SSUP). Click “Update Aadhaar Details (Online)” on uidai.gov.in.

To correct your date of birth, you need to upload valid documents. To make these changes, the mobile number of the cardholder should be linked to the Aadhaar.

If you want to make changes in other details updates such as biometrics - fingerprints, iris and photograph - for your Aadhaar card, you will have to visit the permanent enrolment centre.

The enrollment and mandatory biometric update for the age group between 5 and 15 years are free of cost if you want to get a new Aadhaar.

For updation in Aadhaar, either demographic or biometric, you have to pay 50 inclusive of taxes) to the service provider each time you get your details updated. You can also click on “Charges for Various UIDAI Services at Aadhaar Kendra (PEC)” on uidai.gov.in for UIDAI approved fee structure, the UIDAI website says.

If someone charges more than this, you can immediately call 1947 or register your complaint via email at help@uidai.gov.in.

