Aadhaar hackathon 2021 begins today: All you need to know about it

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will hold a hackathon starting Thursday to find innovative solutions to enhance the experience of the residents and the way they interface with enrollment and authentication software platforms. The hackathon will target the young innovators who are still at various engineering institutes and eager to step into the real world.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) last week, the Hackathon will commence on October 28 at midnight.

So far, UIDAI has received more than 2700 registrations from engineering students.

Theme of the hackathon

According MeitY, Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 is themed around two topics. The first theme is around "Enrolment and Update", which essentially covers some of the real-life challenges being faced by the residents while updating their address.

The second theme of the Hackathon is around the "Identity and Authentication" solution offered by UIDAI. Under this theme, UIDAI is soliciting innovative solutions to prove Identity without sharing the Aadhaar number or any demographics information.

It is also looking for innovative applications around face authentication API - the newly launched authentication modality of UIDAI. The objective is to popularize some of the existing and new APIs to solve the needs of residents.

Rules for participation in hackathon

UIDAI has created a portal giving details about the hackathon. Students from all categories of engineering institutes, including IITs, NITs, NIRF and top-ranked colleges, have been invited to take part in the hackathon.

The rules listed by the UIDAI are:

• Maximum of 5 members can be formed as part of the team.

• More than one team can participate from an Engineering college.

• A student cannot be a member of more than one team.

• All the team members should be from the same Engineering college.

• Participants must have a valid Aadhaar number to register.

• Each team has to solve at minimum one problem statement from any of the themes to confirm their inclusion.

The participants will be allowed to use the language of their choice to solve the problem, according to UIDAI website. The solution must be submitted on or before October 31 (2300 hrs).

The prize

The winners of each theme would be rewarded by UIDAI through prize money and other lucrative benefits. The first prize is ₹300,000, second prize has a cash value of ₹200,000, while the third prize is of ₹100,000 (for two teams).

The UIDAI said that members of the winning teams may get an opportunity to work with Aadhaar team to create next generation identity and authentication platform under the Aadhaar 2.0 initiative. The winning team members will also get an invitation to participate in the first ever global conference on Aadhaar 2.0.