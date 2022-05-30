AAP alleges malpractice in Thrikkakara bypoll

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) created pre-recorded messages asking AAP workers to vote for Joe Joseph, the ruling party’s candidate, in the upcoming Thrikkakara by-election, campaigning for which ended on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Kochi, AAP state coordinator P C Cyriac, former additional chief secretary of Tamil Nadu, said it was a “big poll malpractice” and the party would approach the election commission.

The AAP and Twenty 20 have decided not to contest the by-election, scheduled for May 31.

He said many voters were getting “pre-recorded phone calls” in the name of AAP.

More than 1,800 people have already marked the phone number from which they received calls on behalf of the AAP to vote for the Left Democratic Front candidate as spam.

“It shows parties can stoop to any level for votes. It violates all political norms and ethics. We have complained with the police and the Election Commission,” he said, seeking action against those who indulged in the malpractice using a toolkit.

Though the by-poll on May 31 is inconsequential in terms of the numerical strength of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front it turned into a prestigious battle for both.

The by-election was necessitated after the death of Congress leader and MLA PT Thomas on December 21, 2021.

Leaders of all three fronts, including chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, most of his ministers for the Left Democratic Front (LDF), state Congress president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader V D Satheesan for the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran have pitched tents in the constituency in last few days. The constituency is facing a three-cornered contest between UDF candidate and widow of PT Thomas, Uma Thomas, LDF candidate and cardiologist Joe Joseph and BJP state vice-president AN Radhakrishnan.

This is the first by-election after Vijayan got his second term in office.

The ruling CPI(M), which is facing enough resistance on the proposed high-speed Silverline project, is voting for development and recognition. However, Congress and BJP have made large-scale displacement of people and force on the issue.

In the 2021 election, P T Thomas polled 59,839 votes while his opponent CPI (M)-backed independent J Jacob came second with 45,410 votes.

BJP candidate S Saji got over 14,000 votes.