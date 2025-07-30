Chandigarh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government has been working to ensure welfare of people and accused the previous regimes of never bothering about them. AAP govt working for welfare of people, says Punjab CM Mann

Mann was addressing a gathering here after handing over appointment letters to 942 employees of the forest department whose services have been regularized.

The chief minister said it gives him immense satisfaction to announce the state government has regularized their services by overcoming all legal and administrative hiccups.

"From today onwards the word contractual will be forever eliminated from before the name of these employees, who have given their precious years to the government while serving," he added.

Mann said he has been blessed that people of the state have reposed trust in him, adding he will make every effort to uphold this faith.

He said his government is making every effort to ensure the state's holistic development and prosperity of its people.

Targeting the previous governments, the chief minister alleged that successive governments had "befooled" people by giving incentives in the last year of their terms but his regime has worked from day one to ameliorate the hardships faced by people.

He said the previous governments looted people and never bothered about their well-being.

Mann claimed his government is, however, working from day one to ensure the welfare of people of the state.

He said the sectors like health, education, power, water and infrastructure are the top five priorities of his government and no stone is being left unturned for it.

The chief minister said this is in consonance with the Constitution, which talks about the well-being of all, adding that priorities were different during the previous regimes.

These leaders worried about their families instead of worrying about the welfare of people and plundered the state exchequer, he alleged.

Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition, Mann said these people had "mercilessly plundered" the money of Punjabis just for their families without bothering about the common man.

He said the policies are now for the first time being framed for the state's welfare and prosperity of its people, adding this is a history in itself.

The chief minister alleged that the drug mafia was "patronized" by the earlier governments but his government has launched a crusade against drugs.

Mann said that meticulous planning has been done to wipe out the menace of drugs from the state and the war against drugs has now begun in a full-fledged manner.

