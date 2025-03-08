AAP leader on Mahila Samridhi Yojana committee: ‘BJP most dishonest party’

Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Saturday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party over the sudden appearance of the committee on Mahila Samridhi Yojana, accusing them of a delaying tactic and implying that the government is not genuinely committed to implementing the scheme. Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: AAP leader Durgesh Pathak with Atishi(ANI)

"Today, they have just formed a committee. This has happened for the first time. From where did this committee come? Committee means they don't intend to work," said Pathak while speaking to ANI.

The Delhi government has approved the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana', a scheme aimed at providing ₹2500 in financial assistance to women in the national capital.

However, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak has criticized the move, saying that instead of depositing the first instalment into the women's bank accounts, the government has formed a committee.

"PM Modi had said that the first instalment would be deposited in the bank accounts of every woman in Delhi," said the AAP leader, wondering if it's a sign that the government doesn't intend to take concrete action.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised a cash transfer to the women of Delhi on March 8th.

"Bharatiya Janata Party is the world's most dishonest party, a party which does not fulfil its promises, that thing is clear today," Pathak told ANI.

"Usually, the cabinet passes the scheme ₹2,500 was supposed to be given in the bank accounts, but that didn't come, but we got a committee that said that this is the toy, and you play with it," he added.

The AAP leader further hit out at the party, highlighting the previous promise of the Prime Minister to transfer ₹15 lakh to the people's bank account.

"BJP had said in 2014 too that they will give ₹15 lakh to every account, but we never got anything; we have been looking around and waiting for it for so many years. For today, they said that they would put the money in the bank account of every woman, but nothing happened today. What will we do with the committee?" he asked.

Earlier today, the Delhi Government approved a groundbreaking initiative, Mahila Samridhi Yojna, a ₹5,100 crore yearly scheme aimed at empowering women in Delhi.

"In a landmark decision aimed at women's empowerment and financial independence, the Government of Delhi has approved Mahila Samridhi Yojna. This 5,100 crore yearly scheme will provide direct financial assistance to the women of Delhi. It is a major step towards ensuring economic stability and social upliftment for women, particularly those from poor families," read a statement of the Directorate of Information and Publicity, Delhi Government.

This program will provide direct financial assistance to women, particularly those from poor families, ensuring economic stability and social upliftment.

A committee, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has been constituted to oversee the implementation of the scheme.

The committee includes Ministers Pravesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, and Kapil Mishra as members.

"A committee is constituted under the Chairmanship of the Chief Minister with Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh, Minister Ashish Sood and Minister, Kapil Mishra, as members for implementation of the scheme," read the statement.

The approval of this scheme marks the fulfilment of the Delhi Government's commitment outlined in the Sankalp Patra, demonstrating its dedication to women's welfare and economic empowerment.