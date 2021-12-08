AAP meets Karnataka governor seeking probe into ‘commission’ scandal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday met Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, seeking a probe into the alleged “commission” scandal that has engulfed the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state recently.

AAP demanded a judicial probe into the allegations levelled by the Karnataka State Contractors Association against the overt demand for commissions, ranging from 25%-35%, by elected representatives and officials for awarding tenders.

D Kempanna, President of Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, in a letter to the Prime Minister written on July 6, 2021, had fully exposed the corruption and illegalities involved in the Tender Works. He had revealed the percentage details of illegalities in Government departments such as the Public Works Department, Minor Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Major Irrigation Department, Panchayat Raj Department, Health Department, BBMP etc. This is a serious allegation, hence it is necessary to conduct a proper investigation on it and punish the guilty,” Prithvi Reddy, the state convener of AAP said.

The statements come even as Congress and other political oppositions have used the alleged scandal to corner Bommai who appears to be buried in one crisis after another.

Several senior BJP leaders and ministers in the Bommai government are also accused of being involved in the Bitcoin scandal in which a serial hacker (Srikrishna or Sriki) was allegedly used to launder ill-gotten money using the cryptocurrency.

The letter by the Contractors association added to the charges against the four-month-old Bommai government and his predecessor, BS Yediyurappa.

“Regarding the illegalities, we had made an appeal to the Chief Minister demanding a probe under the leadership of a High Court judge. But the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had ordered the Chief Secretary to the Government to investigate tenders of only the last three months’ period. It’s inappropriate to investigate only three months’ Tenders of their tenure even though the illegalities have been going on for many previous years. Besides that, we also object to the probe under the Chief Secretary to the Government as there are allegations of Government officers and MLAs being involved in the corruption”, Reddy said.

He added that corruption in tender works is hampering the development works of the state and it is unfair to the taxpayers.

The party also demanded that tenders from the previous decade be scrutinized.

The letter, the association stated, was to highlight the “miserable plight” of working contractors in the state as well as remedial measures to be taken.

“The contractor’s face (an) unhealthy atmosphere and is discouraged to taking up the works of Roads & Buildings. They are facing an untoward and ugly situation in getting the tender works in various department like Public Works Department, Minor & Major Irrigation, Panchayat Raj Engineering, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Health Departments, etc,”

In the letter, they allege that the concerned minister “insist and harass’ payment of 5% on the amount put to tender before approval while few elected representatives demand 3% before starting of works.

In district and taluks, the association said, there are demands to the extent of 5% on buildings and 10% on road works.

“The injustice in tender conditions through e-procurement portal in various local contractor’s by departments is injurious to the registered local contractors,” they add.

“Thus, the local registered contractor’s of our state have (to) pay to the extent of 25% to 30% (for elected representatives & others) of the tender amount before starting the works. Such being the position how (will) the contractor undertakes good work,” the letter adds.

Bommai had earlier said that though the association had not mentioned any specifics, he had ordered a probe by senior officials to look into any irregularities under the present government as well as works awarded during the Congress rule between 2013-18.