AAP tweets a ‘hacked’ alert after Modi’s Twitter account breach. It’s a ruse

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 17:28 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday posted an image on Twitter that read “Hacked” in bold letters. The tweets came after the Twitter account of PM Narendra Modi’s personal website was hacked this morning.

However, the party’s post on Twitter was not about any cybersecurity alarm but directed at the worrying state of the economy and the prevailing coronavirus situation.

As one clicks on the image, the text inside reads, ”Now that we have your attention, we just want to let you know that India’s unemployment has hit 45 years high, GDP growth rate is lowest in 40 years and COVID-19 cases have hit 83000 in a day which is highest in the world.”

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party brought to notice the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) that contracted by 23.9% in April-June as the Covid-19 lockdown weighed on the already declining consumer demand and investment. He also pointed out that the jobless rate in the country is currently at a 45-year high and the GDP has dropped to a 40-year-low.

The other reference that he made was to the surging coronavirus cases in the country. With daily Covid-19 cases crossing the grim milestone of 80,000 for the second time, India’s infection tally on Thursday went up to 3,853,406. The toll from the infection has risen over 67,000.

Several Opposition parties, including the Congress, have criticised the Modi government for the dropping GDP. Rahul Gandhi has even launched a four part video series attacking the government for the “economic tragedy.”