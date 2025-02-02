Menu Explore
AAP unveils online portal for Delhiites to track welfare scheme savings

PTI |
Feb 02, 2025 07:40 PM IST

AAP launches online portal for Delhiites to calculate savings from welfare schemes

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched an online portal, aapkibachat.com, on Sunday, allowing Delhi residents to calculate their savings from the free welfare schemes provided by the AAP-led government.

New Delhi, Jan 31 (ANI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched an online portal, aapkibachat.com(ANI Photo)(AAP-X)
New Delhi, Jan 31 (ANI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched an online portal, aapkibachat.com(ANI Photo)(AAP-X)

Announcing the launch at a press conference, AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, "For the people of Delhi, we are introducing this new portal where they can check how much they are saving through our free welfare schemes, such as free electricity, free water, and more."

Kakkar claimed that the AAP-led Delhi government helps residents save a minimum of 25,000 per month through these initiatives.

She further stated that if AAP is re-elected in the upcoming assembly elections, new promises from the party's manifesto -- including free healthcare for senior citizens under the Sanjeevani Yojana, free bus rides for students and a 50 per cent concession on metro fares -- would further increase monthly savings by 10,000.

"Overall, if our government is formed, Delhiites will save 35,000 per month," she asserted.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with results to be announced on February 8. AAP is seeking a third consecutive term after securing 62 out of 70 seats in the 2020 elections.

