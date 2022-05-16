AAP’s foray into Kerala in alliance with fledglingTwenty20 worries other parties

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid a fiercely-contested by-election in Thrikkakra (Kochi), a new political alliance, a fourth front, has come up in Kerala as competition for the three major political groups in the state.

At a mammoth rally in Kizhakambalam, on the outskirts of Kochi, on Sunday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the arrival of the People’s Welfare Alliance an outfit comprising of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Twenty20, a political party floated by a corporate body, and other like-minded parties with an eye on the 2025 assembly and civic body elections in Kerala.

“The beautiful state needs good governance. In AAP, we walk on the path of truth, honesty and humanity that is why we are blessed with God’s grace. After Delhi and Punjab we are sure the informed state will embrace us,” Kejriwal said while addressing the rally. He said ten years ago nobody was aware of the AAP or Kejriwal but they worked meticulously and earned the confidence of people. Now the party is ruling two states and Kerala will be next on the list as people are fed up with the two major political formations (CPI-M led LDF and Congress-led UDF) of the state, he said.

Interestingly, before the by-poll announcement the AAP held a survey in Thrikkakara and its leaders were overwhelmed by the response especially from youngsters. A majority of people said there was no point in contesting a by-election which will not make any impact on the political landscape of the state. They all rooted for a strong base in the state and alignment with like-minded parties instead of jumping into the by-poll fray. Later AAP and Twenty20 decided to keep away from the by-election.

“Corruption has become a catchword in Kerala. Whether it the state road transport corporation, electricity board or Kerala water authority all are running in huge losses. Now the state is planning a mega project—a high-speed rail. If it happens, it will be the end of the state,” said Twenty20 chairman Sabu Jacob adding Kerala desperately needs change.

He said the alliance will herald a new beginning and they look forward to retaining the youth who are forced to flee the state in search of jobs. “There is a need for change and transformation. Our new alliance is a beginning towards this end,” said Jacob adding in Thrikkakara political parties are literally vying for the votes of the Twenty20.

In the last assembly elections, the Twenty20 candidate had polled over 13,000 votes and now all three major formations including the BJP-led National Democratic Front are eying the votes of the Twenty20. Though all dub the Twenty20 a “CSR party” (funded by the corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund of Kitex Group) its growth has given major political coalitions sleepless nights and there were many attempts to run it down.

But the ruling LDF has said there is no scope for a fourth front in the state now. “People are ideologically-driven here. It will not make any impact in the state,” said LDF convener E J Jayarajan. “It will be a storm in a tea cup. Delhi’s political situation is different from Kerala’s,” said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran.

State Congress chief K Sudhakaran said in the May 31 by-poll the UDF will get votes of Twenty20. “We are fighting against the misrule of the LDF government and K Rail. Twenty20 also shares our views,” he said.

Twenty20 is a political party floated by a corporate house (apparel giant) Kitex Group that swept to power in a tiny village Kizhakambalam for the first time in a 2015 local body poll and repeated its winning streak in 2020 and widened its base. For the politically-informed state its victory was a major irritant in the vibrant political climate. In the 2021 assembly elections, it contested in six seats and got 14 per cent votes. Though AAP has a unit in the state it was not active due to internal squabbling but victory in Punjab energised it in Kerala also and later it formed a partnership with Twenty20.

Political observers are divided over the prospects of a fourth front in Kerala. “I feel it is a marriage between a start-up (AAP) and a CSR party. In Kerala, politics is hereditary and deeply rooted. The new alliance can attract the imagination of youth in some pockets only,” said poet and political observer Umesh Babu.

“I feel there is space for a fourth front in the state and if it succeeds in tapping youngsters it can carve out a space of its own. Youngsters have developed a growing apathy towards ideology-driven politics. What they need is more opportunities and space. They are fed up with the blame game and the rhetoric,” said writer and political analyst M N Karassery

