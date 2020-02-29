Abducted 3 days ago, 18-year-old girl found shot dead in Amritsar; 1 held

india

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 12:27 IST

An 18-year-old girl who was abducted from Amritsar’s Ranjeet Avenue locality three days ago was found shot dead in an abandoned plot in the city Friday night, police said on Saturday.

The victim who belonged to Ajnala town 26 km away, was abducted near Vishal Mega Mart at Ranjeet Avenue on Wednesday afternoon when she was on her way home after attending her training class at a beauty salon, police said.

The family members of victim had lodged a complaint at Ranjeet Avenue police station on the day of the incident alleging that she was kidnapped by some unidentified persons. They had also alleged that the abductors had demanded Rs 20 lakh ransom for her release.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Ranjeet Avenue police station, Robin Hans, said they had started their investigation soon after the family’s complaint.

“During the investigation, we found her body from an abandoned plot at Loharka road on Friday night,” he said. He said the woman had been shot dead.

The in-charge of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) wing of Amritsar police, Inspector Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa, said they have also arrested a suspect who had allegedly kidnapped and murdered the girl. He claimed that the body was recovered after the arrest of the accused who was a classmate of the deceased when she was in school.