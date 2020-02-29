e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Abducted 3 days ago, 18-year-old girl found shot dead in Amritsar; 1 held

Abducted 3 days ago, 18-year-old girl found shot dead in Amritsar; 1 held

The victim went missing Wednesday afternoon when she was on her way home after attending her training class at a beauty salon, police said.

india Updated: Feb 29, 2020 12:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
The suspect was a classmate of the girl when she was in school.
The suspect was a classmate of the girl when she was in school.(Representative photo/Getty Images)
         

An 18-year-old girl who was abducted from Amritsar’s Ranjeet Avenue locality three days ago was found shot dead in an abandoned plot in the city Friday night, police said on Saturday.

The victim who belonged to Ajnala town 26 km away, was abducted near Vishal Mega Mart at Ranjeet Avenue on Wednesday afternoon when she was on her way home after attending her training class at a beauty salon, police said.

The family members of victim had lodged a complaint at Ranjeet Avenue police station on the day of the incident alleging that she was kidnapped by some unidentified persons. They had also alleged that the abductors had demanded Rs 20 lakh ransom for her release.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Ranjeet Avenue police station, Robin Hans, said they had started their investigation soon after the family’s complaint.

“During the investigation, we found her body from an abandoned plot at Loharka road on Friday night,” he said. He said the woman had been shot dead.

The in-charge of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) wing of Amritsar police, Inspector Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa, said they have also arrested a suspect who had allegedly kidnapped and murdered the girl. He claimed that the body was recovered after the arrest of the accused who was a classmate of the deceased when she was in school.

tags
top news
At UP event, PM Modi underlines ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ promise
At UP event, PM Modi underlines ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ promise
‘Not your strong point’: Congress leader to BJP over rajdharma remark
‘Not your strong point’: Congress leader to BJP over rajdharma remark
Taking cue from UP Police, Delhi cops to make rioters pay for property damage
Taking cue from UP Police, Delhi cops to make rioters pay for property damage
Delhi riots: At mortuaries, unending wait to identify the dead
Delhi riots: At mortuaries, unending wait to identify the dead
Mobilisation, stockpiling ahead of riot caught Delhi police by surprise
Mobilisation, stockpiling ahead of riot caught Delhi police by surprise
J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants
J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants
‘Good words for you also, but...’: Judge who praised PM to Cong lawyer in court
‘Good words for you also, but...’: Judge who praised PM to Cong lawyer in court
Here’s what Bill Gates has to say about coronavirus outbreak
Here’s what Bill Gates has to say about coronavirus outbreak
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news