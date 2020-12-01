Abducted Madhya Pradesh minor girl rescued from Uttar Pradesh

india

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 15:36 IST

A 14-year-old girl allegedly abducted from Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad on November 22 was rescued from Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, the state police said.

Hoshanagabad police superintendent Santosh Singh Gaur said one Farhan Ansari from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha befriended the girl over social media and later abducted her from Hoshangabad. “After investigating the case for a week, police traced the location of Ansari to Uttar Pradesh near the Nepal border and rescued the girl.”

Ansari has been arrested and was being brought back to Madhya Pradesh along with the girl. Gaur cited security reasons and said they we cannot reveal the exact location from where the girl was rescued.

The girl’s family, community members and organisations affiliated to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party held a protest in Hoshangabad over the alleged abduction and met chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to demand swift action.

Makhan Meena, the head of a local organisation, linked the alleged abduction to “love jihad”, the term Hindu right uses to describe marital relationships between Muslim men and Hindu women. “Ansari hatched a conspiracy to abduct the girl. We are happy that the girl has been rescued but we want tough action against Ansari.”

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra last month cited rising cases of “love jihad” and said they will pass a law to ban such marriages.