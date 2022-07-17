Shinzo Abe killing triggers VVIP security review in India

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has directed all states’ police and central forces to ensure proper security of VVIPs at public events and focus on protection against attacks from close range, after the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe in one of the safest countries sent shock waves across the world, officials familiar with the matter said.

Abe was shot from behind by a former maritime self-defence force member, Tetsuya Yamagami, when he was delivering a speech on a street in the city of Japan’s Nara on July 8. He succumbed to injuries in a hospital. Video footage of the shooting from various angles revealed some basic flaws in VVIP protection protocol and suggested that the protectors could certainly have done a better job.

Hours after the incident, the Indian government held deliberations between senior officers in the MHA and central intelligence, and security forces on possible gaps in the VVIP security system, the officials cited above said.

The Centre subsequently sent a communiqué, directing all VIP security units, state governments and police forces to stay alert, they added.

Multiple forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard (NSG) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), as well as police in states and Union territories are engaged in VVIP security of hundreds of protectees. The elite Special Protection Group (SPG) secures the Prime Minister.

Sharing details on the contents of the July 8 communiqué, an official said that all concerned security units were directed to focus on “rear side protection”.

“There must be proper access control, a layered security at the venue where the VVIP is present and most importantly, the officers must keep an eye on those coming from the rear side,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Security officials were also directed to thoroughly check and re-check entry points at public events and implement strict crowd control measures to prevent any entry in the inert and sterile zone of the VVIP area. The security officials were also asked to monitor the close proximity of the VVIP, a second official said, also seeking anonymity.

The Centre ordered proper checking of any luggage near a VVIP area and asked to carry out advance security liaison and contingency drills. It further directed officials to ensure fast evacuation to hospital in the event of any untoward incident, the official said.

“VIPs/VVIPs are often the target of extremist organisations, militant terrorist groups, disgruntled individuals, mentally disturbed individuals, etc. Two main areas from where security threats can emanate are firearms and various forms of explosive devices, including remote control devices,” said a retired IPS officer who did not want to be named but has dealt with security of VVIPs for years in the past.

“An alert and efficient security system only can prevent the possibility of any danger penetrating security cover. Effective anti-sabotage checks and access control are useful factors in this regard,” the officer said.

Arrangements for any protectee should be such that the VIP is able to enter and exit an area without any hindrance, the officer said, adding, “Wherever possible, the exit and entrance of the VIP should be separate from those meant for general public and other invitees.”

Yamagami, who was nabbed by Japanese security officials immediately after he attacked Abe, told investigators that he had developed a grudge against the former prime minister due to his alleged association with a religious group, which the suspect believed was behind his mother’s financial ruin.