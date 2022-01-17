Abhishek Banerjee reaches Goa to finalise nominees for upcoming assembly polls

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee reached Goa on Monday evening on a three-day trip to finalise the list of candidates the party wants to field in the upcoming Goa assembly elections.

TMC leaders said the party may contest 32 of Goa’s 40 assembly seats against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and leave the remaining eight for its ally, the Maharashtawadi Gomanthak Party.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said that she wants to consolidate anti-BJP forces and contest polls in other states with a target to win. Abhishek Banerjee, who is seen as the driving force behind this expansion plan, announced on June 8 that TMC will set up units in other states with the aim to take the BJP head-on.

TMC leaders also said that Uttar Pradesh-based Samajwadi Party (SP) wants Mamata Banerjee to campaign for it for the coming assembly polls in the state.

SP national vice-president Kiranmay Nanda will meet Mamata Banerjee at her south Kolkata residence on Tuesday afternoon.

“Our party chief Akhilesh Yadav wants Mamata Banerjee to campaign for us in UP. The BJP has stopped all campaigns by the opposition citing the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite that, people are attending Yadav’s meetings in large numbers. Mamata Banerjee does not want to contest any seat in UP. We will let her decide how she will campaign for the SP,” Nanda told HT on Monday evening.

The Congress has already announced that it will have no alliance with TMC in Goa.

Taking a dig at the TMC, Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Mamata Banerjee’s only intention is to weaken the Congress by splitting anti-BJP votes. There are around 1100000 voters in Goa but the TMC is spending crores to capture votes.”

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said Abhishek Banerjee is making a futile attempt.

“This is a good time for tourists to visit Goa. Let him enjoy the weather and the ambience. Beyond that, he cannot do anything,” said Ghosh.

Following the resounding victory over the BJP in the 2021 Bengal assembly polls, the TMC renewed its contract with the Indian Political Action Committee, or I-PAC, the company launched by election strategist Prashant Kishor. Kishor, who has left I-PAC, has been meeting regional leaders in different states since June last year.