Abhishek Banerjee repeats comment on judiciary after court dismisses contempt plea

Kolkata: One per cent of the judiciary seems to be protecting some people under instructions from top officials of the Central government, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee told party workers on Monday, hours after the Calcutta high court rejected a petition seeking suo motu proceedings against him for making similar remarks on May 28.

Repeating his earlier allegation that some judges were indiscriminately ordering Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probes in cases registered in the state, Banerjee on Monday said: “I can always criticise a judgement. It is my right. All I am saying is that one per cent of the judiciary is protecting people under instructions from top officials of the Central government. We respect the judiciary. It may order CBI probes in all cases. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that our government will cooperate with the CBI. But what is the credibility of the CBI?”

He also maintained that his party has the highest regard for the high court and the Supreme Court.

“We respect all verdicts of the high court and the Supreme Court. India has not collapsed yet because the Supreme Court has a strong spine,” he said.

He made the statement while addressing a party workers’ rally in North 24 Parganas. He referred to the CBI probe into the alleged scam in recruitment of teachers by the state School Service Commission (SSC) in 2018. The CBI probe had been ordered by the Calcutta High Court.

During the probe, deputy education minister Paresh Adhikary’s daughter lost her job because of a court order and former education minister and TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee has been interrogated.

“Let the court order a CBI probe in the SSC case. I do not care. But the probe must be neutral. Our legislator Madan Mitra was sent to jail for three years because he was seen at an event with Sudipta Sen (the Saradha chit fund owner). Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also seen and photographed with Nirav Modi at an event. Nirav Modi stole money and fled the country. Why wasn’t Narendra Modi arrested?” Banerjee asked.

The TMC leader spoke barley two hours after the division bench of Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya and Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee dismissed lawyer and Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi’s petition seeking suo motu proceedings against him for his May 28 comments.

Addressing party workers in East Midnapore district on that day, Banerjee had said: “I feel ashamed to say that a small fraction of the judiciary have become minions. One or two persons are working with an understanding. Not all, only one per cent. They are ordering CBI investigations in every case.”

Dismissing Bagchi’s petition, the bench observed that Banerjee’s comments can be ignored because if the court started taking cognisance of all comments it will become difficult for it to function.

The judicial system of the country is not so fragile that such comments can affect its sanctity, observed Justice Mukherjee but he sounded a warning saying an elected representative of the people should be careful while making statements in public.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar said his party welcomes the court’s decision.

Though the court offered relief to the TMC leader, the entire episode once again triggered a tussle between the ruling party and governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who told reporters on Sunday that Banerjee “crossed the red line” and made a contemptuous statement. He referred to the alleged irregularities in SSC recruitments as “the mother of all scams”.

On Monday afternoon, Dhankhar, who is touring north Bengal, sought a report from chief secretary H K Dwivedi on the remarks Banerjee made on March 28.

The governor also issued an order and wrote a series of tweets.

Dhankhar alleged that Banerjee had specifically targeted Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta high court who ordered the CBI probe into the SSC recruitments although Banerjee did not name any judge or refer to any specific case on May 28.

“Chief Secretary is to initiate all expected action and update by June 06, 2022 regards public targeting of judiciary by Diamond Harbour MP (over judiciary entrusting investigation to CBI in cases, including the infamous SSC scam), that can neither be overlooked nor countenance,” tweeted the governor.

“Similar orchestrated and synchronised targeting of a sitting judge, then seized of Nandigram Election Petition, was unleashed by Diamond Harbour MP and others in Sept 2021. CS unfortunately failed to take mandated “appropriate action” and has to explain failure by June 06,” Dhankhar wrote in the second tweet.

The election petition he referred to was filed on behalf of Mamata Banerjee challenging the verdict of the assembly poll in East Midnapore’s Nandigram. She was defeated by the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari and got elected in the by-election at Kolkata’s Bhawanipore, her old seat.

Dhankhar’s third tweet said: “His assertion “if someone wanted to take action against him for telling the truth, they could and that he would, “tell the truth 10,000 times before camera” is reflection of a mindset not in sync with constitutional essence and ignoring “Be you ever so high, the law is above you.”

Banerjee hit back at Dhankhar from the North 24 Parganas rally.

“The governor is reacting when I am saying something about the judicial system. I did not say a word against him. This means the stone is hitting the right target. Why is he so agitated? Who has crossed the red line?” Banerjee said.

“Did the governor say a word when Suvendu Adhikari repeatedly insulted the chief minister?” Banerjee added.