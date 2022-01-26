Academicians write to K’taka CM, voice concerns over ‘growing intolerance’ in state

Eminent personalities across the state on Tuesday wrote to chief minister(CM) Basavaraj Bommai voicing concerns “over deteriorating governance and frequent violence against religious minorities.”

“We are a group of senior scientists, writers, academics, artists, and lawyers, and we write with concern about Karnataka’s deteriorating governance and the frequent violence against religious minorities. Over the past few months, the state has witnessed brutal killing of youths in several districts, rampant ‘hate speeches’, public threats and disruptions of worship by religious minorities, ‘honour killings’, ‘moral policing’, misogynistic statements by legislators, and incidents of hostile and violent encounters between various religious groups,” states the letter signed by at least 34 well-known personalities.

“These trends have been encouraged by the callous and un-constitutional statements made by legislators and the inability of the state machinery to rein-in fringe anti-social groups,” read the letter.

The list includes professor Vinod Gaur (former secretary, department of science and technology, geo-physicist), Flavia Agnes (lawyer and author), professor Janaki Nair (historian), professor Vidyanand Nanjundiah (scientist), Dr Ramachandra Guha (historian and commentator), KP Suresha (poet, essayist, and translator), Dr Yellappa Reddy (forester and environmentalist), Bezwada Wilson (human rights’ specialist) and professor AR Vasavi (social anthropologist) among others.

The letter comes amid a series of incidents being reported from across Karnataka.

“Such trends go against the long history of Karnataka as a progressive state that facilitated social harmony of a plural society and initiated model welfare programs for all sections of the population,” the letter states.

“We note with both sadness and alarm that these traditions of tolerance and shared well-being are being torn asunder. Instead, the state is losing its identity on multiple fronts. On the fiscal, administrative, and political fronts Karnataka is losing its federal strength. Recent legislations such as the ‘cow protection’ and ‘anti-conversion’ Acts are pogroms against the economic and cultural rights of religious minorities. No longer are harmony, peace, and tolerance the hallmarks of the state. It also needs to be stressed that if the above issues are not addressed, even Karnataka’s reputation as a business destination is bound to be impacted negatively as all types of economic activity depends upon an atmosphere of social peace and harmony,” it adds.

Meanwhile, another letter is being circulated online to get more people to endorse it

The letter titled; “I am a proud alumnus of a Christian institution and stand by my alma mater- An Open Letter of Solidarity”, states that there have only been good experiences studying in Christian schools.

“As elected representatives, it is the responsibility of the chief minister and all legislators to deliberate on all legislations, programs, and policies in a democratic and open manner. Implementing received ideas and suggestions that seek to assert only narrow, sectarian agendas will only be antithetical to the interests of the state and its people. We call upon you all to seriously review these negative trends in the state and to ensure that the rule of law, the principles of the Constitution, the rights of all citizens, and the basic norms of humaneness prevail. It will be your abilities to address these challenges that will be the yardstick with which posterity will assess you,” the letter reads.

