New Delhi, A court staff has told a Delhi court that the Anti-Corruption Branch lodged an FIR regarding alleged bribery to frame a judge to "settle score with him" after he issued notice to its Joint Commissioner asking why a contempt reference be not made to the Delhi High Court for allegedly threatening the staff. ACB lodged bribery case to 'settle score' with judge: Ahlmad tells Delhi court

The allegations against the ACB were made before Special Judge Deepali Sharma in an application seeking anticipatory bail, filed by an Ahlmad , claiming he was innocent and was falsely implicated in the bribery case.

The ahlmad, 38, was posted in the court of the Special Judge in question between September 14, 2023 and March 21, 2025.

"The ACB is the main litigant in most cases pending disposal before the said court. During his tenure in the said court, the officers of ACB, GNCTD, threatened him with dire consequences owing to which the applicant/accused also made a request on January 25, 2025 for his transfer from the said court," the bail application claimed.

"On May 16, 2025, the presiding officer passed an order issuing notice to the Joint Commissioner of ACB to show cause as to why a contempt reference be not made to the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi. It is stated that the ACB, GNCTD, in order to settle score with the presiding officer of the said court filed a false and fabricated FIR against the applicant/accused as well as tried to frame the presiding officer," the application further claimed.

Judge Sharma on May 22 dismissed the anticipatory bail application after the public prosecutor claimed that the ahlmad's custodial interrogation was required to unearth the entire conspiracy.

The judge, however, directed the ACB to follow the law if it was a make the arrest.

The ahlmad further claimed that he has filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court to transfer the matter to an independent investigating agency.

The high court has directed the State to file a status report and has listed the matter on May 29.

On February 14, it had turned down ACB's request to initiate a probe against the special judge for alleged bribery, saying the probe agency did not have "sufficient material" against the judge.

However, the high court asked the ACB to continue its investigation and suggested that it approach them again if any material showing the Special Judge's involvement is found.

On May 16, the ACB registered an FIR against the court ahlmad.

On May 20, the Special Judge was transferred from Rouse Avenue Court to another district by the high court through an administrative order.

In his petition before the high court, the ahlmad sought quashing of the FIR as well as all consequent proceedings.

In the alternative, he has prayed for a direction from the high court to transfer of the case to CBI for a fair and proper investigation.

The petitioners counsel alleged that FIR was registered after an order was passed by the trial court judge on May 15 issuing show cause was issued against the Joint Commissioner of Anti-Corruption Branch as to why reference for contempt of Court not to be made to the high court.

While seeking protection from "victimization" by officers of ACB under the Whistle Blowers Protection Act, he also sought a departmental enquiry against two officers of the ACB for alleged "underhand dealings, corruption, blackmailing, criminal intimidation, abuse of office, misuse of state machinery, forgery, and fabrication of documents, abduction intimidation of witnesses, and destruction of official record".

