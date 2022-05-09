Acid thrown at 20-yr-old in Bihar’s Gopalganj, third such incident in 3 weeks

Patna: A 20-year-old woman lost her eyesight and suffered 60% burns when acid was thrown at her by an unidentified person while she was asleep in her house in Kararia-Thakurai village in Bihar’s Gopalganj late on Sunday, police said on Monday.

The woman’s marriage was scheduled to take place next month. This is the third such incident of acid attack in the last 24 days in Bihar.

The local police suspect that a one-sided love affair may possibly be the reason behind the incident. However, her family members did not have any suspect in mind. When asked if she might have had a relationship that could have led to the attack, the acid attack survivor’s mother, said, “No, we have no knowledge of anything like that. From the way the ghastly crime has been executed, it is evident the culprit knew everything about the family.”

She told reporters that the attacker must have sneaked into her house after scaling the boundary wall, reached the terrace and come down the stairs to carry out the attack.

Police said that the woman was attacked while she was sleeping in her room. A major part of her face including her eyes and neck are completely burnt. The survivor was immediately taken to the Hathua Sadar hospital and from there she was referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College and hospital in Uttar Pradesh, where she is in the ICU in a critical condition. According to a statement given by hospital authorities, her face, especially her eyes, are almost completely damaged and she is unconscious.

Gopalganj SP Anand Kumar said, “We are waiting for information from the doctor to record the survivor’s statement but nothing can be said as of now. We are trying to gather clues about the number of people involved in the attack.”

An FIR under Section 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) 447 (criminal trespass) 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt), 307 (attempt to murder) and 326A (acid attack) of the IPC has been registered against an unknown person at the Phulwaria police station on the basis of the statement of the acid attack survivor’s mother. The family has so far not named anyone. A SIT has been constituted for further investigation while the police have detained two suspects for interrogation.

Earlier on April 18, a girl and her brother were injured in an acid attack that took place in the Bikramganj area of Rohtas district. Among the two victims, the sister was found to be drenched in acid and lost both her eyes in the attack.

On April 16, four member of a family sustained injuries in an acid attack over a land dispute at Siwasing village under the limits of APM police station in Darbhanga.

