ACPR says gen secy ‘harassed’ by Delhi Police, officers deny

The Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) has alleged that a Delhi Police team attempted to detain the group’s national general secretary Nadeem Khan on November 30 without a warrant. A senior officer, however, denied any attempt to detain Khan and said that the team only went to serve him notice to join an investigation. Nadeem Khan

The action stemmed from an FIR registered against Khan at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh police station over a speech he allegedly delivered during an exhibition in Hyderabad in mid-November. Khan has been booked for promoting enmity between groups, criminal conspiracy, and public mischief under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A purported video of the speech has been uploaded on social media. HT could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

APCR, however, claimed the video showed no evidence of unlawful conduct, and maintained that its participation was lawful and denied any inflammatory activity during the event. The action against Khan came days after a team of Delhi Police raided ACPR’s Delhi office on November 29.

In a statement issued later, APCR condemned the “unwarranted harassment and attempt to arrest” Khan and the raid.

“On the night of 29th November, the Delhi police conducted an unauthorised raid at the offices of the _Association for Protection of Civil Rights_ (APCR) in Delhi, and yesterday i.e. 30th November, police from Shaheen Bagh police station had arrived in Bangalore to arrest Nadeem Khan from his brother’s house without any warrant or notice,” it said.

It added: “On 30.11.2024 at approximately 5 pm the SHO of Shaheen Bagh Police station along with four officers arrived in Bangalore and asked Nadeem Khan to ‘voluntarily’ accompany them to Delhi for questioning regarding a video circulating on Twitter. They had not come with any warrant or notice, but merely showed him the copy of an FIR (FIR number 0280/2024, Shaheen Bagh, Police Station, N. Delhi) in which he has been named on the basis of a Twitter post by a well known right wing account. Only after nearly six hours of badgering him and members of his family and attempting to coerce him to accompany them to Delhi, did they produce a notice under Section 35(3) of BNSS, asking him to join the investigation.”

“The FIR filed by the Delhi Police is based on a social media post that has used a video of Nadeem Khan speaking at an exhibition put up by APCR. The video itself does not show any unlawful speech or activity, and we categorically deny any suggestion that the exhibition contained any kind of illegality. In fact, the exhibition was an attempt to showcase the positive rulings and orders of the Supreme Court and other courts in India that have sought to curb hate crimes and persecution of marginalised groups in the country...”

People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), another human rights group, also accused the Delhi Police trying to detain Khan despite lacking an arrest warrant or a formal notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Section 35(3) states that if a person is not required to be arrested, a police officer will issue a notice to appear before them.

“The said FIR was filed at 12.48 pm in Delhi and the concerned Police Station officer arrived in Bangalore at Nadeem’s brother’s house at 5pm, as if in hot haste, without first bothering to issue notice under Section 35(3), or having any authority in the form of an arrest warrant to come to his house and to demand that he return to Delhi with them. It was only at 10.45pm, after 5.45 hours of badgering Nadeem, that the officials passed a notice under Section 35(3) of BNSS, asking him to appear at the Shaheen Bagh Police Station,” PUCL alleged in a statement.

It added that the officers stayed at the residence for nearly six hours, engaging in what it described as intimidation and harassment. “Despite lacking a warrant and without following legal procedures, the police spent nearly six hours at the residence, coercing and intimidating Khan and his family,” the PUCL alleged.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh denied any attempt to detain Khan and said, “A case has been registered. Investigation is underway. No has been detained or arrested”.

A police officer aware of the matter said that a team had visited Bengaluru to serve a notice to Khan to join investigation, but he allegedly did not accept it, therefore, it had to be pasted outside his residence. “There was no attempt to detain him. The investigation of the matter is underway, and the team has gone only to serve him the notice,” the officer added.

Khan, who was in Bengaluru for professional commitments, criticised the police for what he described as “hot haste” in attempting to detain him without following due process.

PUCL linked these actions to a “malicious” campaign aimed at discrediting Khan and APCR’s work. “These actions constitute a blatant attack on freedom of speech and an attempt to criminalise the advocacy of civil liberties and constitutional rights,” PUCL said.