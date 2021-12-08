Act against encroachments: SC to Railways

New Delhi The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Railways for not acting against encroachers and directed the Centre to chalk out a solution to deal with the problem by next week.

The court was hearing separate pleas on issues related to removal of encroachment from Railways land in Gujarat and Haryana, when it observed that public projects were getting delayed in such matters.

“When the Railways Act was enacted, it was unthinkable that railway land could be encroached. But of late, it appears that your (Railway) estate officers are not taking care. You have a Railway Protection Force (RPF)... close it down as they cannot protect your land. Their functioning itself is under question. If this is happening across the country, there is no need to have a Railway Protection Force,” a bench of justice AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar said.

Encroachment on railway land is a crime under Section 147 of the Railways Act.

Noting that encroachment delayed public projects, the bench said that authorities may have “political compulsions” but it is the taxpayers’ money which goes “down the drain”.

“You may have political compulsions but it is taxpayers’ money that goes down the drain. You take a position that no unauthorized presence on your land will be tolerated. We cannot have a situation where public projects are kept on hold for over five years and the effect is that due to delay, cost of the project gets escalated. Ultimately it affects the state exchequer,” the court said.

The bench also said that the municipal corporation, the states as well as the Railways are “not seeing eye to eye” in these cases and since these are “matters of public interest, the project has to go forward”.

Appearing for the Centre, solicitor general Tushar Mehta assured to take up the matter with the railway minister. “It is not in anybody’s interest that public projects be delayed. We will sort it out and come with a joint solution,” he told the court.

“Whatever is necessary, you do on war footing. In 15 days the project must begin,” the bench said, as it gave the Centre time till December 14 to decide on the solution.