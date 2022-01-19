Action against two policemen in Chennai after law student alleges ‘custodial torture’

Two policemen have been placed on a wait list after a law student in Chennai has complained that he was subject to custodial torture after he was arrested for not wearing a face mask while riding a bike.

Pictures of student Abdul Rahim’s swollen face with stitches near his left eye and blood clots on his legs have been circulating on the social media with students in the city demanding justice with the hashtag #justiceforabdul.

He was arrested last Friday. In a video clip, Rahim said he was admitted to a judicial hospital on Saturday for treatment and that on Sunday he was granted bail after the section under which he was booked was altered. “Now, I’m going home. Higher officials are being helpful and they have promised me that action will be taken against those responsible,” the student said.

The two accused policemen – head constable Boominathan and a grade 1 officer Uthirakumar – have been transferred from Kodungaiyur police station to another police control room where they have been placed on a wait list.

“An unfortunate incident of an alleged assault on a law college student over not wearing a mask was reported at the Kodungaiyur police station on January 14,” said a police officer.

Joint commissioner of police (West Zone) S Rajeswari is conducting inquiries into the case. The student had reportedly complained that the two policemen urinated on him and assaulted him. But the preliminary inquiry has revealed that the allegations pertaining to urination were not true and that this was ascertained from the student during the course of the enquiry, say police. “In depth inquiry in this regard is being conducted,” the official said.

Chennai police said there were several misleading posts regarding this incident that were being posted online. “Therefore, people are requested to desist from believing such rumours. Also posting such gross untruth with malicious intent may be liable to criminal action,” a statement from city police said.

