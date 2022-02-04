Actor assault case plea:Conspiracy case a ploy to extend trial, says Dileep

Malayalam actor Dileep on Thursday moved the Kerala high court with a plea to quash the new case registered by the crime branch in connection with the actor assault case and sought the court’s intervention to complete trial by February 16, deadline set by the Supreme Court.

In the plea, the actor contended that the new case was a ploy to extend trial and charges in the case were framed in January 2020 and only one prosecution witness, main investigating officer, remained to depose in the case.

He said under the guise of fresh investigation new cases were foisted against his family members. Dileep also said one of the investigating officers was behind the move and that he forced director Balachandra Kumar to raise new charges against him. He said new a case was foisted on him after the prosecution found that their contentions in the actor assault case were weak. He sought the court’s intervention to complete trial by February 16, the deadline set by the Supreme Court, and not to extend it further.

The four- year-old actor abduction and assault case took another turn last month after Balachandra Kumar had claimed that Dileep was in possession of the woman actor’s assault video and had tried to influence witnesses in the case.

He also claimed that he was privy to a conversation that allegedly took place in November 2017 at the actor’s flat to eliminate officers who investigated the case. Later a new case of registered against him and four others including his brother based on his disclosure.

The fresh case came up at a time when the trial in the actor abduction and assault case was to conclude on February 16. A leading south Indian woman actor was abducted and assaulted in a moving vehicle in Kochi in 2017 and Dileep is seventh accused in the case.

